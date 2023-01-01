Lựa chọn thay thế - inCust
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. là một công ty phần mềm dựa trên đám mây của Mỹ có trụ sở tại San Francisco, California. Nó cung cấp dịch vụ quản lý quan hệ khách hàng (CRM) và cũng bán một bộ ứng dụng doanh nghiệp bổ sung tập trung vào dịch vụ khách hàng, tự động hóa tiếp thị, phân tích và phát triển ứng dụng...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. là một công ty dịch vụ tài chính, tổng hợp dịch vụ thương mại và thanh toán di động của Mỹ có trụ sở tại San Francisco, California. Công ty tiếp thị các sản phẩm thanh toán phần mềm và phần cứng và đã mở rộng sang các dịch vụ dành cho doanh nghiệp nhỏ. Công ty được thành lập vào năm 200...
Talkable
talkable.com
Các chương trình tiếp thị giới thiệu tuyệt vời ✅ dành cho các cửa hàng trực tuyến, doanh nghiệp địa phương và dịch vụ b2b. Chương trình khách hàng thân thiết để tiếp thị tăng trưởng. Dễ dàng khởi chạy, thử nghiệm và tối ưu hóa! Thưởng cho khách hàng của bạn!
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars là nền tảng tiếp thị và thanh toán tất cả trong một, kết hợp công nghệ dễ sử dụng, phần thưởng và khuyến mãi có thể tùy chỉnh cũng như tự động hóa.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo là nền tảng tiếp thị thương mại điện tử với các giải pháp tiên tiến nhất để đánh giá khách hàng, tiếp thị trực quan, lòng trung thành, giới thiệu và tiếp thị qua SMS. Tìm hiểu thêm về cách thương hiệu của bạn có thể thúc đẩy tăng trưởng với Yotpo tại đây.
Smile.io
smile.io
Biến khách hàng lần đầu thành khách hàng lâu dài với ứng dụng khách hàng thân thiết đáng tin cậy nhất thế giới. Hơn 125 triệu người mua sắm kiếm được điểm thông qua Smile. Cung cấp cho mọi người những gì họ yêu thích.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
Các thương hiệu tăng trưởng cao có thể thu được nhiều lợi ích hơn từ mọi khách hàng với Friendbuy. Với chương trình giới thiệu và khách hàng thân thiết tốt nhất, các thương hiệu có thể đạt được ít nhất 5-10% doanh thu thông qua giới thiệu, với giá trị lâu dài cao hơn gấp 4 lần. Friendbuy hợp tác với...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador trao quyền cho các nhà tiếp thị để tăng lượng khách hàng, lượt giới thiệu và doanh thu bằng cách tận dụng sức mạnh của truyền miệng. Phần mềm thân thiện với nhà tiếp thị của họ giúp đơn giản hóa hoạt động tiếp thị giới thiệu, tự động hóa quá trình đăng ký, theo dõi, khen thưởng và quản lý...
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
Mối quan hệ vượt xa điểm và phần thưởng. Hãy để khách hàng hiện tại của bạn phát triển doanh nghiệp của bạn cho bạn. Làm sao? Sử dụng LoyaltyLion để tạo chương trình khách hàng thân thiết vượt xa điểm và phần thưởng, mang lại giá trị trọn đời cho khách hàng lớn hơn và thu hút hiệu quả về mặt chi ph...
Stamped
stamped.io
Khai thác sức mạnh của đánh giá sản phẩm và phần thưởng của khách hàng cho cửa hàng Thương mại điện tử của bạn. Cách dễ nhất để tăng doanh thu và giữ chân khách hàng.
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...
Poket
poket.com
Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform a...
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is a technology platform revolutionizing how distribution-led businesses engage with their channel partners. Through cutting-edge solutions and a data-driven approach, O4S empowers businesses to precisely target and incentivize high-performance channel partners, fueling sales and fostering lasti...
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...
99minds
99minds.io
99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 9...
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
Kangaroo Business
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala không chỉ là một nền tảng đánh giá và trung thành. Đó là một bộ hoàn chỉnh để giữ chân khách hàng, kết hợp các chương trình khách hàng thân thiết, phản hồi của khách hàng và hệ thống giới thiệu sáng tạo. Thu hút khách hàng một cách sâu sắc, khuyến khích hoạt động kinh doanh lặp lại và mở ...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io là một giải pháp plug-and-play lý tưởng để các thương hiệu Thương mại điện tử phát triển hoạt động kinh doanh của họ bằng cách tạo ra chương trình giới thiệu và lòng trung thành được cá nhân hóa. Với công cụ phù hợp với tương lai này, khách hàng có thể kiếm điểm khi hoàn thành các hành ...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Nền tảng Trải nghiệm khách hàng trung thành™ toàn diện, linh hoạt và có thể mở rộng của Annex Cloud trao quyền cho các doanh nghiệp toàn cầu nắm bắt và hành động dựa trên dữ liệu của bên thứ nhất và bên thứ nhất để thu hút, ghi nhận, khen thưởng và gia tăng giá trị một cách liền mạch trong toàn bộ h...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville là giải pháp giới thiệu và giữ chân hàng đầu cho các ngành sức khỏe, thể hình, thẩm mỹ viện, spa và bán lẻ. Chương trình phần thưởng của chúng tôi tích hợp trực tiếp với POS hoặc hệ thống lập kế hoạch và có thể được tùy chỉnh cho phù hợp với mọi doanh nghiệp. Nổi bật trong các doanh nghiệp...
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno là một CRM được hỗ trợ bởi AI cho phép các nhà bán lẻ lớn và thương hiệu D2C tăng doanh số lặp lại lên 11% bằng cách xây dựng sự hiểu biết về từng khách hàng và tạo các chiến dịch tiếp thị phù hợp hơn qua SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook và Instagram. Hàng trăm nhà bán lẻ như Levi's, Tommy Hilfi...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, hiện là công ty SAP, trao quyền cho các nhà lãnh đạo tiếp thị kỹ thuật số và chủ doanh nghiệp bằng nền tảng tương tác khách hàng đa kênh duy nhất được xây dựng để đẩy nhanh kết quả kinh doanh. Bằng cách nhanh chóng điều chỉnh kết quả kinh doanh mong muốn với các chiến lược tương tác khách h...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Nền tảng tự động hóa tiếp thị tiên tiến nhất thế giới để trao quyền cho doanh nghiệp địa phương của bạn. Nhận được nhiều khách hàng hơn, tối đa hóa lượt giới thiệu và cải thiện khả năng giữ chân khách hàng của bạn bằng tài khoản DÙNG THỬ MIỄN PHÍ của chúng tôi. Hợp tác với các chủ doanh nghiệp địa p...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch là một phần mềm tiếp thị khách hàng thân thiết và giới thiệu phức tạp giúp thu hút khách hàng của bạn ở bất cứ nơi nào họ cắm trại - trong hoặc ngoài ứng dụng di động hoặc web của bạn. Một số thương hiệu nổi tiếng và sáng tạo nhất thế giới sử dụng SaaSquatch để khen thưởng những người ủng...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
Sự trung thành và tiếp thị thông minh dành cho các nhà bán lẻ đa kênh. Tích hợp ứng dụng POS và Thương mại điện tử của bạn để mang lại trải nghiệm khách hàng được cá nhân hóa hoàn toàn.
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Mua, gửi và theo dõi thẻ quà tặng kỹ thuật số cho các chương trình khen thưởng và khuyến khích của bạn.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Cơ sở hạ tầng khen thưởng, khuyến khích, lợi ích và thanh toán cho doanh nghiệp. Hàng nghìn doanh nghiệp thuộc mọi quy mô, từ doanh nghiệp khởi nghiệp đến doanh nghiệp lớn, sử dụng đơn vị tiền tệ kinh doanh của Xoxoday để gửi phần thưởng, đặc quyền, ưu đãi và giải ngân các khoản thanh toán.
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
Câu lạc bộ khách hàng thân thiết thông minh dành cho doanh nghiệp địa phương của bạn. Tặng thưởng cho khách hàng của bạn, tăng doanh số bán hàng và thúc đẩy hoạt động kinh doanh lặp lại… mà không cần động tay!