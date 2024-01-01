Developer of user interfaces for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Hebbia’s Matrix product is a co-pilot for knowledge work used by finance, law, government, and pharmaceutical companies. Matrix accurately tackles the most complex tasks by breaking them down into understandable LLM actions. Users can collaborate with Matrix to extract, structure, and analyze millions of documents at scale, allowing for full workflow automations with LLMs. The platform is securely built to process highly-sensitive files and supports full, end-to-end encryption.

Danh mục :

Trang web: hebbia.ai

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Hebbia theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.