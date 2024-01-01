Foodics

Foodics is an All-in-One restaurant management & Point of Sale solution that helps business owners from all sizes and types to run their operations smoothly and with precision. We are the door of the restaurant owners to the ecosystem that allows them to benefit from many 3rd party service integrations, such as delivery aggregators, accounting, finance, loyalty, business intelligence, delivery management, and others. We dedicate ourselves to empowering the F&B community with technology to enable their growth. We took the community support initiatives to the next level with launching 2 financial products. 1. Payment solution that is integrated with Foodics RMS & POS that allows an easier checkout experience & seamless end of day and reconciliation operations. 2. Micro-lending program for small businesses to fund their operations and fuel their growth plans.
Danh mục:
Business
Hệ thống POS nhà hàng

