Copia Donors

Copia Donors

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: gocopia.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Copia Donors trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

Copia connects nonprofits with donations from local businesses. We waste 3X more food than there are hungry mouths to feed. It is not a lack of food that's the issue, but rather an ineffective distribution of that food. Hunger is not a scarcity problem; it's a logistics problem. For the first time ever, we can effectively donate prepared and highly perishable food to those who need it when we need it most. Copia is a for-profit company that has built technology allowing businesses (e.g., food management companies like Compass Group, corporate cafeterias, universities, hospitals, grocers, caterers, etc.) to easily request pickups of their surplus food, have it matched, and safely delivered to non-profits in need. With Copia, partnering businesses can seamlessly access significant tax savings, dramatically reduce food waste through data and analytics on surplus, and remove CO2 from the atmosphere, all while feeding their community.

Trang web: gocopia.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Copia Donors theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Có thể bạn sẽ thích

Copia Nonprofits

Copia Nonprofits

gocopia.com

Aplos

Aplos

aplos.com

Every.org

Every.org

every.org

FirstIgnite

FirstIgnite

firstignite.com

Give Lively

Give Lively

givelively.org

Givelify

Givelify

givelify.com

Txt2Give

Txt2Give

txt2give.co

Erudus

Erudus

erudus.com

SchoolGrid

SchoolGrid

schoolgrid.co.uk

Embrace

Embrace

embrace.io

EatStreet

EatStreet

eatstreet.com

Booker Catering

Booker Catering

booker.co.uk

Khám phá

Sản phẩm

Tải xuống

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Chúng tôi sử dụng cookie để cung cấp và cải thiện trang web của mình. Bằng cách sử dụng các trang web của chúng tôi, bạn đã đồng ý với cookie.

Chính sách Bảo mật