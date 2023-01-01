WebCatalogWebCatalog

Đề xuất ứng dụng mới


Bookshelf

Bookshelf

bookshelf.vitalsource.com

SpanishDict

SpanishDict

spanishdict.com

Bíblia Online

Bíblia Online

bibliaonline.com.br

Collins Dictionary

Collins Dictionary

collinsdictionary.com

Study Gateway

Study Gateway

watch.studygateway.com

Bible Gateway

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Word Hippo

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

HolyBible.com

HolyBible.com

holybible.com

OverDrive

OverDrive

overdrive.com

Lingva Translate

Lingva Translate

lingva.ml

Sefaria

Sefaria

sefaria.org

Matter Reader

Matter Reader

web.getmatter.app

Azuki

Azuki

azuki.co

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Gobookmart

Gobookmart

gobookmart.com

Patristic Nectar

Patristic Nectar

patristicnectar.org

Church Fathers

Church Fathers

churchfathers.org

CARM.org

CARM.org

carm.org

Softcatalà Corrector

Softcatalà Corrector

softcatala.org

Softcatalà Traductor

Softcatalà Traductor

softcatala.org

Christian Classics Ethereal Library

Christian Classics Ethereal Library

ccel.org

Ancient Faith

Ancient Faith

ancientfaith.com

Bible Hub

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

OrthodoxWiki

OrthodoxWiki

orthodoxwiki.org

微信读书

微信读书

weread.qq.com

The World Factbook

The World Factbook

cia.gov

Our World in Data

Our World in Data

ourworldindata.org

judyrecords

judyrecords

judyrecords.com

RhymeZone

RhymeZone

rhymezone.com

hoopla

hoopla

hoopladigital.com

Booqsi

Booqsi

app.booqsi.com

MyHeritage

MyHeritage

myheritage.com

OpenStax

OpenStax

openstax.org

eBird

eBird

ebird.org

FanFiction

FanFiction

fanfiction.net

FictionPress

FictionPress

fictionpress.com

Kiwix

Kiwix

pwa.kiwix.org

Jonaxx Stories

Jonaxx Stories

jonaxxstories.com

Pearson+

Pearson+

pearson.com

VDict

VDict

vdict.com

Crossref

Crossref

crossref.org

Dimensions

Dimensions

app.dimensions.ai

PowerNotes

PowerNotes

powernotes.com

ProQuest

ProQuest

proquest.com

ProQuest RefWorks

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

Translate.com

Translate.com

translate.com

PCGamingWiki

PCGamingWiki

pcgamingwiki.com

GatesNotes

GatesNotes

gatesnotes.com

Quotev

Quotev

quotev.com

Wikifox

Wikifox

wikifox.ml

Inkitt

Inkitt

inkitt.com

dict.cc

dict.cc

dict.cc

The StoryGraph

The StoryGraph

app.thestorygraph.com

U-Dictionary Translator

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

Kotar

Kotar

kotar.cet.ac.il

Glosbe

Glosbe

glosbe.com

Thesaurus.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

Presearch

Presearch

presearch.com