Sách & Tham khảo - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất - Đặc khu Hành chính Hồng Kông, Trung Quốc

Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

微信读书

微信读书

weread.qq.com

Yeolpumta

Yeolpumta

yeolpumta.com

Google Play Books

Google Play Books

google.com

Readwise

Readwise

readwise.io

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Wattpad

Wattpad

wattpad.com

Shortform

Shortform

shortform.com

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Kindle CloudReader

Kindle CloudReader

read.amazon.com

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

Scribd

Scribd

scribd.com

Timestripe

Timestripe

timestripe.com

LDOCE

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

网易有道词典

网易有道词典

youdao.com

Webnovel

Webnovel

webnovel.com

Google Books

Google Books

google.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

百度翻译

百度翻译

fanyi.baidu.com

Matter Reader

Matter Reader

hq.getmatter.app

喜马拉雅

喜马拉雅

ximalaya.com

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Ancestry

Ancestry

ancestry.com

Rakuten Kobo

Rakuten Kobo

kobo.com

SpanishDict

SpanishDict

spanishdict.com

Readmoo

Readmoo

readmoo.com

네이버 파파고

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Paper Digest

Paper Digest

paperdigest.org

BookFusion

BookFusion

bookfusion.com

Life Bible

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Quran.com

Quran.com

quran.com

ProQuest

ProQuest

proquest.com

Internet Archive

Internet Archive

archive.org

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

WordReference

WordReference

wordreference.com

Linguee

Linguee

linguee.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

MIT Open Library

MIT Open Library

openlearning.mit.edu

wikiHow

wikiHow

wikihow.com

Libby

Libby

libbyapp.com

Collins Dictionary

Collins Dictionary

collinsdictionary.com

Bible Gateway

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Impactstory

Impactstory

profiles.impactstory.org

R Upskill

R Upskill

upskill.researcher.life

Intelligent Change

Intelligent Change

intelligentchange.com

Etymonline

Etymonline

etymonline.com

IEEE Xplore

IEEE Xplore

ieeexplore.ieee.org

Reverso

Reverso

reverso.net

MyHeritage

MyHeritage

myheritage.com

Jonaxx Stories

Jonaxx Stories

jonaxxstories.com

GatesNotes

GatesNotes

gatesnotes.com

Encyclopædia Britannica

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

Anna’s Archive

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

GoodNovel

GoodNovel

goodnovel.com

Bible Memory

Bible Memory

biblememory.com

