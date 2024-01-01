As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organizations by providing groundbreaking AI security platforms. These platforms test, validate, and protect AI systems, unlocking new opportunities, fortifying decision-making processes, and fueling innovation. We enable organizations to navigate the complex landscape of AI adoption with confidence. CalypsoAI strives to shape a future where technology and security coalesce, transforming the way businesses operate and contributing to a better world.

