Lựa chọn thay thế - Brushfire
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo là phần mềm quản lý doanh nghiệp bao gồm CRM, thương mại điện tử, thanh toán, kế toán, sản xuất, kho hàng, quản lý dự án và quản lý hàng tồn kho. Phiên bản Cộng đồng là phần mềm miễn phí, được cấp phép theo GNU LGPLv3. Ngoài ra còn có phiên bản "Doanh nghiệp" độc quyền, có các tính năng và dịch...
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. là nhà cung cấp giao dịch công khai của Mỹ các giải pháp cộng tác và truyền thông dựa trên đám mây dành cho doanh nghiệp. Giám đốc điều hành RingCentral Vlad Shmunis và CTO Vlad Vendrow đã thành lập công ty vào năm 1999. Các nhà đầu tư của RingCentral bao gồm Doug Leone, Sequoia Ca...
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite là một trang web bán vé và quản lý sự kiện có trụ sở tại Hoa Kỳ. Dịch vụ này cho phép người dùng duyệt, tạo và quảng bá các sự kiện địa phương. Dịch vụ này tính phí cho người tổ chức sự kiện để đổi lấy dịch vụ bán vé trực tuyến, trừ khi sự kiện này miễn phí. Ra mắt vào năm 2006 và có trụ ...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Khám phá nền tảng phù hợp của bạn cho các hội nghị thượng đỉnh ảo, hội nghị trực tuyến và các sự kiện kết hợp. Được thiết kế để tham gia thông qua trải nghiệm tùy chỉnh. Thử miễn phí!
Whova
whova.com
Phần mềm quản lý sự kiện tất cả trong một dành cho các sự kiện trực tiếp, kết hợp và ảo
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Điều hành sự kiện của bạn thông minh hơn, tốt hơn. Zoho Backstage là phần mềm quản lý sự kiện hỗ trợ người tổ chức sự kiện lập kế hoạch và điều hành các hội nghị, buổi gặp mặt và ra mắt sản phẩm với hiệu quả và tác động cao hơn.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo là phần mềm sự kiện được yêu thích nhất thế giới. Nền tảng của chúng tôi trao quyền cho mọi nhà tổ chức, nhà tiếp thị, nhà triển lãm và người tham dự để giải phóng sức mạnh của các sự kiện.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Tổ chức hội thảo trên web mà khán giả của bạn sẽ yêu thích. Nếu bạn đã sẵn sàng sử dụng phần mềm hội thảo trên web dễ dàng, có thể tùy chỉnh mà không cần tải xuống hay gặp rắc rối, chào mừng bạn về nhà.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor là một giải pháp bán vé sự kiện đơn giản, miễn phí cho các sự kiện thuộc mọi hình dạng và quy mô. Đăng ký miễn phí, phát trực tiếp sự kiện đầu tiên của bạn và bán vé trực tuyến.
HeySummit
heysummit.com
Xây dựng các sự kiện, hội nghị, khóa học ảo hấp dẫn, v.v. để thu hút khán giả và phát triển cộng đồng của bạn thông qua hoạt động tiếp thị dựa trên sự kiện.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast là Nền tảng sự kiện B2B được thiết kế riêng nhằm chuyển đổi hoạt động tiếp thị thông qua việc tổ chức dễ dàng các sự kiện trực tiếp và kỹ thuật số hấp dẫn. Hàng nghìn nhà tiếp thị B2B doanh nghiệp, từ các công ty như Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora và Mailchimp, tận dụng Goldcast để tăng lượng ngườ...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Điều hành các cuộc triển lãm và hội nghị thông minh hơn mà không phải đau đầu Swapcard là một nền tảng sự kiện tương tác và đăng ký dễ sử dụng được xây dựng để tăng doanh thu tại các sự kiện của bạn.
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
Hội thảo trên webNinja cho phép bạn tạo, lưu trữ và chia sẻ hội thảo trên web mà không cần phải lo lắng. Hãy bắt đầu ngay hôm nay và tạo hội thảo trên web đầu tiên của bạn sau 10 giây.
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
Nền tảng tiếp thị trải nghiệm hàng đầu để vận hành và tối ưu hóa các sự kiện và trải nghiệm của họ, tăng cường lòng trung thành với thương hiệu và thúc đẩy ROI cao hơn.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Xây dựng các sự kiện tốt hơn để thúc đẩy doanh thu thực tế. Mỗi sự kiện là một cơ hội để tăng doanh thu — bất kể sự kiện đó diễn ra ở đâu. Ưu tiên quy trình từ một nền tảng duy nhất với hội thảo trên web, buổi xem chung, buổi trình diễn, hội nghị và sự kiện trực tiếp có khả năng chuyển đổi.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Evenzilla cho phép bạn thiết lập các biểu mẫu đăng ký tùy chỉnh, gửi lời mời qua email và quản lý việc hủy ở một nơi. Những người tham dự sự kiện có thể đăng ký trực tuyến và thực hiện thanh toán trực tuyến an toàn.
Momice
momice.com
Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid even...
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Cadmium
gocadmium.com
Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organization...
Attendease
attendease.com
Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website ...
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaig...
Edenkit
edenkit.com
Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed prof...
Eventcube
eventcube.io
Eventcube empowers event organisers to create meaningful virtual, in-person, and hybrid events through beautiful event management technology which can be fully customised and white labeled at every t... Show More uchpoint. With Eventcube, you can build a branded broadcast stage while simultaneously ...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi's end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person event experiences. From website, registration and an award-winning event app, to the Virtual Space and fully managed online event producti...
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans,...
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activatio...
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptab...
Swoogo
swoogo.events
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling,...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up là nền tảng CRM tất cả trong một giúp bạn xây dựng và phát triển cộng đồng của mình thông qua các sự kiện, tư cách thành viên và các công cụ kỹ thuật số khác từ một nơi. Nền tảng tất cả trong một của Glue Up tích hợp CRM, quản lý sự kiện, quản lý thành viên, tiếp thị qua email, quản lý dự án...
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
Tạo một trang web sự kiện đẹp trong vài phút. Xây dựng trang web sự kiện, thu thập lượt đăng ký, bán vé và quảng bá sự kiện của bạn trực tuyến. Đáng tin cậy và an toàn. Được hơn 1.000.000 người trên toàn thế giới tin cậy, bao gồm cả các nhà lập kế hoạch từ Nike, MIT và Refinery29.
EventBookings
eventbookings.com
EventBookings là một giải pháp bán vé sự kiện đơn giản, dễ sử dụng cho các sự kiện thuộc mọi loại hình và quy mô. Đăng ký, nhận sự kiện trực tiếp đầu tiên của bạn và bán vé trực tuyến.
Worksup
worksup.com
Chúng tôi đã tổ chức các hội nghị và sự kiện kinh doanh trong hơn 20 năm. Tại một thời điểm, đối mặt với những thách thức khác nhau trong ngành sự kiện, chúng tôi đã quyết định tạo một nền tảng sự kiện vừa dễ sử dụng cho người tham dự vừa nhanh chóng thiết lập cho người tổ chức. Giờ đây, chuyên môn ...
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent được tạo ra từ các chuyên gia sự kiện và chuyên gia A/V được truyền cảm hứng để vượt qua ranh giới của hội thảo trên web và công nghệ sự kiện. Sản phẩm của chúng tôi mang lại trải nghiệm vượt trội cho các công ty doanh nghiệp, trao quyền cho họ giải pháp nhãn trắng để tạo các sự kiện trực ti...
Accelevents
accelevents.com
Khám phá nền tảng quản lý sự kiện cấp doanh nghiệp duy nhất dễ sử dụng. Xem cách chúng tôi có thể giúp bạn trong sự kiện ảo, kết hợp hoặc trực tiếp tiếp theo. Accelevents, giải pháp toàn diện để quản lý các sự kiện ảo, kết hợp và trực tiếp, kết hợp độc đáo các khả năng cấp doanh nghiệp với tính dễ ...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
Nền tảng hợp nhất cho các sự kiện và hội thảo trên web. Đơn giản hóa quy trình làm việc sự kiện của bạn bằng cách hợp nhất nhiều công cụ để mang lại trải nghiệm và hiểu biết đặc biệt cho người tham dự.
Explara
explara.com
Explara giúp các doanh nhân sáng tạo và doanh nghiệp nhỏ kiếm tiền từ các sự kiện, bán hàng trực tuyến, cộng đồng và huy động vốn từ cộng đồng.