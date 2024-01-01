Lựa chọn thay thế - Ayanza
MightyText
mightytext.net
Văn bản từ máy tính. SMS từ máy tính. iMessage dành cho Android. SMS Android từ máy tính.
HackMD
hackmd.io
Cách tốt nhất để viết và chia sẻ kiến thức của bạn trong markdown.
Abstract
abstract.com
Mang lại khả năng cộng tác và kiểm soát phiên bản lấy cảm hứng từ git cho nhóm thiết kế của bạn. Tập trung các quyết định thiết kế, phản hồi và tập tin. Tích hợp với Sketch & Adobe XD.
Zeplin
zeplin.io
Không gian kết nối cho các nhóm sản phẩm. Thiết kế bàn giao và hướng dẫn định kiểu với thông số kỹ thuật, nội dung, đoạn mã chính xác—một cách tự động.
Monica
monicahq.com
Monica cho phép bạn nhớ mọi thứ về những người thân yêu của mình.
Super
super.so
Mọi thứ bạn cần để xây dựng các trang web nhanh, đầy đủ chức năng với Notion. Miền tùy chỉnh, chủ đề, bảo vệ bằng mật khẩu và hơn thế nữa—không cần mã.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Trò chuyện GPT trực quan cho toàn bộ công ty của bạn Team-GPT đảm bảo việc áp dụng ChatGPT cho các nhóm từ 2 đến 2.000 người. Sắp xếp kiến thức, cộng tác và làm chủ AI trong một không gian làm việc chung.
Sympli
sympli.io
Thiết kế bàn giao, triển khai và cộng tác cho các nhóm sản phẩm web và thiết bị di động. Sympli hoạt động với Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio và Xcode.
Charli AI
charli.ai
Các tệp, tài liệu và bảng tính lộn xộn có làm bạn chậm lại không? Ứng dụng hỗ trợ AI của Charli tổ chức cuộc sống số của bạn trong vài phút. Đăng ký miễn phí ngay hôm nay!
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
Từ ý tưởng đến chương trình nghị sự hoàn chỉnh. Luôn tập trung và sáng tạo với SessionLab. Công cụ lập kế hoạch phiên linh hoạt nhất với thư viện hỗ trợ - Hãy dùng thử ngay!
Markup.io
markup.io
Markup.io: Cách dễ nhất để để lại phản hồi về nội dung số - Markup.io
Additor
additor.io
Luôn đồng bộ hóa trong khi phân phối! Additor giúp nhóm của bạn cộng tác không đồng bộ mà không có xung đột dựa trên nguồn sự thật duy nhất và sống động. Bạn có thể sắp xếp và chia sẻ nhiều loại nội dung khác nhau, đồng thời nắm bắt rõ ràng bối cảnh bằng cách theo dõi các thay đổi và phiên bản.
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
Loại bỏ 38% cuộc họp bằng video qua lại nhanh chóng và lời nhắc thông minh. Chia sẻ phản hồi rõ ràng bằng chú thích ghi màn hình theo thời gian.
Pointagram
pointagram.com
Pointagram là công cụ gamification giúp tăng động lực và thành tích của nhóm. Giữ cho nhóm của bạn luôn hướng tới mục tiêu và cùng nhau ăn mừng thành tích tuyệt vời.
Balloon
balloon.app
Một nền tảng dựa trên nghiên cứu giúp giải phóng các ý tưởng và phản hồi bằng cách loại bỏ tư duy nhóm và khuếch đại tiếng nói. Giảm 70% thời gian họp.
Sendwin
send.win
Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.
Rolepass
rolepass.io
Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...
Remote Social
remotesocial.io
Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.
LiveDataset
livedataset.com
LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...
HabitStack
habitstack.com
Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.
Echofin
echofin.com
Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Brandmoxe
brandmoxe.com
All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business
Suggestion Ox
suggestionox.com
Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...
Skreenbe
skreenbe.com
Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...
Pandos
pandos.io
Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...
MakeStoryBoard
makestoryboard.com
MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
Deskfirst
deskfirst.com
Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 là một phần mở rộng dành cho SharePoint, bao gồm một thư viện gồm các Phần Web được xây dựng tùy chỉnh và các công cụ sẵn sàng sử dụng. Nó đơn giản hóa quá trình phát triển nơi làm việc kỹ thuật số, tiết kiệm thời gian của người dùng bằng cách loại bỏ nhu cầu mã hóa phức tạp và quá trìn...