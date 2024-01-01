Lựa chọn thay thế - Appsmith
Hasura Cloud
hasura.io
Hasura cung cấp cho bạn API GraphQL & REST ngay lập tức trên các nguồn dữ liệu mới và hiện có. Kết nối Hasura với dữ liệu của bạn và nhận API trong vòng chưa đầy một phút.
Syncloop
syncloop.com
Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
Koxy AI
koxy-ai.web.app
Koxy AI is a no-code platform to build AI-powered sevrerless backend with no code and zero config. With Koxy AI you get a cloud-based serverless backend served from 35 regions around the world at the edge, Koxy Database (JSON-based) with unlimited storage, drag-and-drop API builder, and more than 80...
Jetic
jetic.io
Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.
BuildShip
buildship.com
BuildShip là trình tạo chương trình phụ trợ trực quan mã thấp cho phép bạn gửi API, công việc đã lên lịch, các chức năng đám mây phụ trợ ngay lập tức. Được hỗ trợ bởi AI, tạo các nút quy trình làm việc của riêng bạn, kết nối với bất kỳ công cụ, cơ sở dữ liệu nào và tạo phần phụ trợ có thể mở rộng ch...