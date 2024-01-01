Lựa chọn thay thế - Alight

ADP

ADP

adp.com

ADP cung cấp các giải pháp nhân sự và tính lương trực tuyến hàng đầu trong ngành, cùng với thuế, tuân thủ, quản lý phúc lợi và hơn thế nữa. Tận dụng tốt nhất với ADP.

Zenefits

Zenefits

zenefits.com

Zenefits là một công ty có trụ sở tại Hoa Kỳ cung cấp phần mềm dựa trên đám mây như một dịch vụ cho các công ty để quản lý nguồn nhân lực của họ, đặc biệt tập trung vào việc giúp họ có bảo hiểm y tế. Zenefits được thành lập vào năm 2013. Công ty có trụ sở chính tại San Francisco .

Aadmi

Aadmi

aadmi.com

Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.

G&A Partners

G&A Partners

gnapartners.com

By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....

Aflac

Aflac

aflac.com

With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.

Insperity

Insperity

insperity.com

Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.

Lumity Benefits

Lumity Benefits

lumity.com

Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.

