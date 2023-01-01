Альтернативи - TINT
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi — це комплексна бізнес-платформа для створення та розширення вашого бізнесу, що базується на знаннях. Спробуйте Kajabi безкоштовно з 14-денною пробною версією сьогодні.
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
Створіть членство для всього у своїй Mighty Network або стягуйте плату за преміум-курси та групи — це просто налаштувати та ще легше продати.
Heartbeat
heartbeat.chat
Проводьте бесіди, події, вміст тощо у своєму домені. Heartbeat дає вам будівельні блоки для створення ідеально персоналізованої онлайн-спільноти.
Podia
podia.com
Podia — це ваша цифрова вітрина «все в одному». Найпростіший спосіб продавати онлайн-курси, завантаження, вебінари та членство, без технічних навичок. Спробуйте безкоштовно!
Bettermode
bettermode.com
Потужна платформа спільноти, інтегрована у ваш продукт. Збільште залученість користувачів, сприяйте утриманню та підвищте цінність клієнта. Раніше плем'я.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Проводьте вебінари, які сподобаються вашій аудиторії. Якщо ви готові до легкого настроюваного програмного забезпечення для проведення вебінарів без завантажень і проблем, ласкаво просимо додому.
Disciple
disciplemedia.com
Нова ера для будівельників громад. Приєднуйтесь до нашого руху. Об’єднайте своїх людей, членство та вміст у власній повністю брендованій приватній платформі спільноти. Продавайте курси, стягуйте підписки, проводите прямі трансляції та багато іншого. Усе без будь-яких обмежень у соціальних мережах.
Khoros
khoros.com
Наше програмне забезпечення допоможе вам забезпечити найкращу взаємодію з клієнтами, створюючи та масштабуючи цифрове обслуговування, соціальний маркетинг і спільноти брендів. Натисніть, щоб почати!
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt — це платформа для спільноти, створена на основі відео, розроблена, щоб допомогти компаніям, орієнтованим на клієнта, обслуговувати більше людей віч-на-віч. Перший у своєму роді StoryPrompt використовує асинхронне відео, щоб допомогти розбудовникам спільноти по-справжньому спілкуватися з...
Rungway
rungway.com
Створіть безпечний простір, щоб люди могли отримати поради щодо роботи та життя від своїх колег. Більше, ніж просто платформа для наставництва, Rungway втілює в життя цінності вашої компанії та дає кожному можливість висловитися на найважливіші для них теми, покращує залучення та добробут працівникі...
Threado AI
threado.com
Ваш другий пілот із штучним інтелектом допоможе вам надати найкращу підтримку своїм клієнтам і членам спільноти в Slack, Discord і Інтернеті. Почніть безкоштовно!
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room допомагає створювати кращі продукти, поглиблювати стосунки та розвиватися швидше.
SelfCommunity
selfcommunity.com
SelfCommunity is a cloud native, no-code, highly performing community platform that allows to: Get 100% control over functionalities, users, content and platform data. Guarantee adequate levels of engagement and retention thanks to the social networking technology. Effectively and accurately organiz...
ResLife Portal
reslifeportal.com
ResLife Portal is a residential life management system which helps to connect residents with residential life staff for colleges. You make a difference, we help you track it. Built from first-hand e... Show More perience in residential life at a Division I university campus, ResLife Portal serves as...
Advocu
advocu.com
Advocu is a complete solution for Developer Relation teams to build, engage, track and scale Developer Advocacy or Ambassadors program. Advocu helps your team focus on what matters most: growing the community, having a meaningful impact, and measuring the value of your programs. Spend more time on s...
SmartMatchApp
smartmatchapp.com
Smart Match App is an award-winning matchmaking and membership management software CRM servicing more than 100,000 users worldwide. Match your clients, arrange introductions and dates, receive valuable date feedback with professional matchmaking tools. Smart CRM software with professional matchmakin...
NodeBB
nodebb.org
NodeBB is the next generation community forum platform. Built on open source software, we've helped hundreds of companies engage their customers.
Nas.io
nas.io
Memberships, digital products, paid events and much more. Designed from the grounds up for community-led businesses.
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...
GroupApp
group.app
Your online membership community and courses in one place! Increase engagement, grow revenue with a unified platform and integrate with tools you already use without needing to hire a developer.
Talkbase
talkbase.io
Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...
NbliK
nblik.com
NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.
Insticator
insticator.com
At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...
Forumbee
forumbee.com
Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.
ProBoards
proboards.com
Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.
MeltingSpot
meltingspot.io
MeltingSpot is an in-product Customer Education Platform. We help SaaS companies accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption at low CS effort. MeltingSpot provides a comprehensive toolkit to engage customers with forums, webinars, online courses, and more – right inside your product. We make...
AtomChat
atomchat.com
AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (раніше Socio) — це наскрізна платформа для керування подіями, яка забезпечує захоплюючі, інтуїтивно зрозумілі та інклюзивні віртуальні, гібридні та особисті події. Підніміть планку за допомогою додатків для проведення подій, гнучкої реєстрації, реєстрації та друку бейджів, пошуку потен...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up — це комплексна CRM-платформа, яка допомагає вам створювати та розвивати свою спільноту за допомогою подій, членства та інших цифрових інструментів з одного місця. Універсальна платформа Glue Up об’єднує найкращі CRM, управління подіями, керування членством, маркетинг електронною поштою, упр...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit — це SaaS-платформа на базі штучного інтелекту, яка підтримує підібрані презентації в масштабі. Організації можуть безперешкодно запрошувати аудиторію за вибором до регулярних, персоналізованих зв’язків 1:1 або групових зв’язків, а Orbiit обробляє всі комунікації, зіставлення, планування, збі...
Verint
verint.com
Verint є світовим лідером із залучення клієнтів. Експерти з клієнтського досвіду в автоматизації, штучному інтелекті та хмарі.
Magentrix
magentrix.com
Найкраще залучення та підтримка партнерів на платформі PRM. Співпрацюйте з партнерами та збільшуйте продажі каналів за допомогою програмного забезпечення партнерського порталу PX-first.
BrilliantDirectories
brilliantdirectories.com
Brilliant Directories — це повністю готова платформа для запуску веб-сайтів членства, керування членами, продажу підписок, публікації вмісту тощо.
ToucanTech
toucantech.com
Єдина система для розумнішого управління громадою Підключений веб-сайт, портал, CRM і рішення для зв’язку
Beam.gg
beam.gg
Гейміфікована платформа спільноти, створена для легкої взаємодії. Створюйте й монетизуйте зацікавлені та лояльні онлайн-спільноти за допомогою можливостей гейміфікації.