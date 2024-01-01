Категорії

Tax Credit Providers - Найпопулярніші застосунки

Tax credit providers are firms that help businesses optimize government incentives and tax breaks, like those for research and development (R&D), employee retention (ERC), and work opportunity (WOTC). Through tech-driven solutions, these services analyze companies' financial data, including expenses, W-2s, 1099s, and past tax filings, to determine eligibility for tax credits. Consequently, businesses can leverage these credits to reduce their income and payroll tax burdens.

НайпопулярнішіНещодавно додані

Запит на новий застосунок


Gusto

Gusto

gusto.com

Платформа Gusto для людей допомагає компаніям, подібним до вашого, приймати участь у роботі, платити, страхувати та підтримувати вашу працьовиту команду. Заробітна плата, пільги тощо.

Pilot

Pilot

pilot.com

Зосередьтеся на своєму бізнесі, знаючи, що наші досвідчені бухгалтери за допомогою програмного забезпечення піклуються про ваші книги.

Neo.Tax

Neo.Tax

neo.tax

Податкові пільги на дослідження та розробки для стартапів на ранніх стадіях. neo.tax — це найпростіша та найточніша програма для подання податкових декларацій, яка коли-небудь створювалася. Стартапи на ранній стадії можуть отримати податкову пільгу на дослідження та розробки за 10 хвилин і сплатити ...

TaxCredible

TaxCredible

taxcredible.com

TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a...

GOAT.tax

GOAT.tax

goat.tax

GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...

TaxRobot

TaxRobot

taxrobot.com

TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.

Clarus R+D

Clarus R+D

clarusrd.com

The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...

Accountancy Cloud

Accountancy Cloud

theaccountancycloud.com

Accountancy Cloud пропонує найкращу повну функцію фінансування для стартапів, які швидко розвиваються. Фінансові менеджери та потужне програмне забезпечення забезпечують неперевершений бухгалтерський облік, податкові кредити на дослідження та розробки та фінансові послуги для стартапів. Кожен старта...

Переглянути

Desktop

Підтримка

Компанія

Юридична інформація

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.