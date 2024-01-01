Tax Credit Providers - Найпопулярніші застосунки
Tax credit providers are firms that help businesses optimize government incentives and tax breaks, like those for research and development (R&D), employee retention (ERC), and work opportunity (WOTC). Through tech-driven solutions, these services analyze companies' financial data, including expenses, W-2s, 1099s, and past tax filings, to determine eligibility for tax credits. Consequently, businesses can leverage these credits to reduce their income and payroll tax burdens.
Gusto
gusto.com
Платформа Gusto для людей допомагає компаніям, подібним до вашого, приймати участь у роботі, платити, страхувати та підтримувати вашу працьовиту команду. Заробітна плата, пільги тощо.
Pilot
pilot.com
Зосередьтеся на своєму бізнесі, знаючи, що наші досвідчені бухгалтери за допомогою програмного забезпечення піклуються про ваші книги.
Neo.Tax
neo.tax
Податкові пільги на дослідження та розробки для стартапів на ранніх стадіях. neo.tax — це найпростіша та найточніша програма для подання податкових декларацій, яка коли-небудь створювалася. Стартапи на ранній стадії можуть отримати податкову пільгу на дослідження та розробки за 10 хвилин і сплатити ...
TaxCredible
taxcredible.com
TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a...
GOAT.tax
goat.tax
GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...
TaxRobot
taxrobot.com
TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.
Clarus R+D
clarusrd.com
The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud пропонує найкращу повну функцію фінансування для стартапів, які швидко розвиваються. Фінансові менеджери та потужне програмне забезпечення забезпечують неперевершений бухгалтерський облік, податкові кредити на дослідження та розробки та фінансові послуги для стартапів. Кожен старта...