Категорії

Retail IoT Software - Найпопулярніші застосунки

Retail IoT software assists in configuring, managing, and monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) devices used throughout retail environments. This smart technology enables retail managers and store owners to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve conditions for employees and customers, while also generating valuable data on store operations and visitors. Retail IoT solutions often include specialized hardware designed for retail settings and may synchronize with other connected devices, either preconfigured for IoT or connected through third-party sensors. Retail IoT software can feature or integrate with other IoT-related solutions, such as IoT platforms and IoT device management software. Many of these solutions also offer capabilities similar to retail analytics software, retail operations software, and retail business management software, and can integrate with these tools to share data, providing a unified approach to retail asset management and store optimization.

Запит на новий застосунок


Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Verizon — американський оператор бездротової мережі, який раніше діяв як окремий підрозділ Verizon Communications під назвою Verizon Wireless.

OpSense

OpSense

opsense.com

OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, impro...

Roambee

Roambee

roambee.com

Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...

KABOB

KABOB

kabob.io

Kabob Retail Cloud — це комплексна технологічна платформа роздрібної торгівлі, призначена для підтримки мережевих магазинів і брендів. Платформа надає набір основних і додаткових програм, щоб допомогти компаніям автоматизувати та оптимізувати різні аспекти своєї діяльності. Основні програми, які пр...

Zippin

Zippin

getzippin.com

Zippin розробив технологію без каси наступного покоління, яка дозволяє роздрібним торговцям швидко розгортати безпроблемні покупки у своїх магазинах. Запатентований підхід Zippin використовує штучний інтелект, машинне навчання та технологію злиття сенсорів, щоб створити найкращу взаємодію з спожива...

Переглянути

Продукти

Завантажити

Підтримка

Компанія

Юридична інформація

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Ми використовуємо файли cookie, щоб підтримувати й покращувати наші вебсайти. Користуючись нашими сайтами, ви даєте згоду на використання файлів cookie.

Політика конфіденційності