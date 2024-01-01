Retail Assortment Planning Software - Найпопулярніші застосунки
Retail assortment planning software enables offline retailers to design an in-store merchandise mix (variety of products) and depth (number of SKUs or items within each category) that aligns with customer expectations and demand. By ensuring the right assortment is available at the right store, it maximizes sales potential. This software gathers and analyzes data on customer preferences, past purchase behavior, and reactions to discounts and promotions, aiding in the optimal stocking of inventory for each store. Additionally, retail assortment planning software can be integrated with retail POS and inventory control systems to capture and analyze store-level data such as sales figures, customer information, and inventory levels. These insights are essential for effective assortment planning at each store. The software also helps manage inventory by reducing out-of-stocks, preventing stock-outs, and identifying bestsellers, thus supporting better inventory planning and purchasing decisions.
Syte
syte.ai
Знайди це. Купити це. Підвищуйте ефективність електронної комерції за допомогою візуального пошуку, який з’єднує покупців із продуктами, які їм сподобаються.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai — одна з перших у світі платформ штучного інтелекту загального призначення, яка дає змогу великим підприємствам у всьому світі створювати широкий спектр програм із підтримкою штучного інтелекту для різних робочих процесів і функцій. Vue.ai забезпечує цінність, на відміну від будь-якого іншого...
First Insight
firstinsight.com
First Insight offers a next-gen decision platform that enables designers, merchants, brand managers, buyers, and marketing teams to answer the key questions they face every day by engaging consumers with digital surveys specifically designed for the retail industry. Retail leaders use First Insight’...
SPS Commerce
spscommerce.com
SPS Commerce Analytics empowers you with a single source of sell-through data so you can make faster, better decisions for your business. Forecast, plan and execute with precision to increase sales, optimize inventory and develop strategic relationships with buyers. With SPS Analytics, you gain acce...
Style Arcade
stylearcade.com
For fashion and apparel brands who want to grow faster, Style Arcade is a retail analytics platform that turns merchandising into a competitive advantage.Instead of relying on inaccessible systems; manual processes; and unreliable projections – Style Arcade unlocks merchandise data and proactively ...
MakerSights
makersights.com
MakerSights — це єдиний робочий простір для керування асортиментом, який дає змогу роздрібним брендам використовувати орієнтований на споживачів підхід до стратегії продукту та дозволяє їм створювати більше продуктів, які подобаються людям, і менше того, що їм не подобається. Робочий простір MakerSi...
Toolio
toolio.com
Toolio — це хмарна платформа мерчандайзингу, яка автоматизує важливі робочі процеси, надає статистику в реальному часі та забезпечує віддалену співпрацю. Ми надаємо роздрібним торговцям можливість економити час і швидше приймати рішення щодо мерчандайзингу на основі даних, що веде до оптимізації зап...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak – це компанія, що займається штучним інтелектом, яка надає платформу, програми та послуги, щоб допомогти підприємствам використовувати потенціал штучного інтелекту для збільшення доходів, збільшення прибутку та ефективності. Хмарна платформа штучного інтелекту від Peak надає широкий набір функ...
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC була піонером на конкурентному ринку даних, забезпечуючи вилучення та аналіз веб-даних для клієнтів у багатьох галузях туризму та роздрібної торгівлі. QL2 забезпечує справжню конкурентну перевагу завдяки збору даних на вимогу, моніторингу цін, оптимізації асортименту, підбору проду...