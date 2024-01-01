Marketplace Software - Найпопулярніші застосунки
Marketplace software, also known as multivendor marketplaces, allows users to create and manage digital storefronts that feature product and service listings from multiple vendors. These tools streamline the entire process of building, hosting, and managing an online marketplace, covering everything from website design to vendor communication and shipping. While marketplace software is similar to e-commerce platforms in that they both facilitate the creation and management of digital storefronts, there is a key difference: e-commerce platforms are designed for a single vendor, whereas multivendor e-commerce platforms operate as a digital marketplace. Some marketplace software products are available as standalone platforms, while others are offered exclusively, or as an option, as plugins for other web content management systems.
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect — це безкоштовна веб-програма. Це дозволяє використовувати та керувати бізнес-додатками на одному простому та безпечному сайті з будь-якого місця.
Convictional
convictional.com
Використовуйте Convictional, щоб запустити ринок B2C або B2B із кількома постачальниками. Ми надаємо роздрібним торговцям і дистриб’юторам можливість шукати, підключати та інтегруватись із сторонніми постачальниками для ринку та прямої доставки.
Shipturtle
shipturtle.com
Перетворіть свій магазин електронної комерції на ринок за лічені хвилини! Зростайте в 10 разів, залучаючи 100 продавців і отримуючи комісійні від їхніх продажів. Доповніть асортимент продукції та станьте лідером галузі. Нульова інвентаризація. Нульові маркетингові витрати. Необмежений плюс. Встанови...
NuORDER
nuorder.com
NuORDER змінює спосіб співпраці брендів і роздрібних торговців, щоб купувати сезонні та майбутні колекції, отримувати доступ до даних про продукти в реальному часі та візуально планувати асортимент.
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Tradly
tradly.app
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker
logicbroker.com
Logicbroker — це провідна комерційна платформа для багатьох постачальників, яка легко об’єднує торгових партнерів незалежно від типів інтеграції. Наші сучасні рішення дають роздрібним торговцям і брендам можливість підключати, оркеструвати та розвивати свою комерційну платформу, щоб контролювати вза...
Labra
labra.io
Labra — це перша в світі платформа розподіленого керування хмарною торгівлею, яка дозволяє незалежним постачальникам програмного забезпечення та партнерам-консультантам ефективніше здійснювати спільні продажі за допомогою хмарних гіперскейлерів і отримувати більше прибутку через хмарні ринки. Платфо...