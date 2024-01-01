Generative AI Infrastructure Software - Найпопулярніші застосунки
Generative AI infrastructure software continues to lead the way in innovation by leveraging machine learning, natural language understanding, and cloud computing to create scalable, efficient, and secure environments for training and deploying generative models. These solutions tackle critical challenges in model scalability, inference speed, and high availability, facilitating the development and production use of large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI technologies. Notably, they boast user-friendly interfaces that offer fine-grained control over resource allocation, cost management, and performance optimization. Many of these tools expedite development by offering pre-trained models and APIs. Advanced solutions may go further by incorporating features for API chaining, data pipeline integration, and multi-cloud deployments, thereby enhancing the capabilities of generative models to interact with external systems and data sources. Robust security measures, including data encryption and role-based access control, are often integrated to ensure the secure handling and compliance of sensitive data. In addition to their fundamental training and inference capabilities, these solutions typically offer advanced functionalities such as real-time monitoring, fine-tuning options, and comprehensive documentation. These features streamline the configuration, deployment, and monitoring processes for developers and non-developers alike, making generative AI models more accessible and manageable. Consequently, these solutions play a crucial role in a company's AI and data science ecosystem, especially for businesses aiming to integrate AI into their products, services, or workflows. Unlike generic cloud computing platforms or broader data science and machine learning tools, generative AI infrastructure solutions specialize in the unique requirements of generative models. They provide a comprehensive suite of features for model training, deployment, security, and integration. This sets them apart from pre-built generative AI software, as they equip data scientists and engineers with the tools and infrastructure needed to develop custom generative AI-powered solutions tailored to their specific needs. To be included in the Generative AI Infrastructure category, a product must meet specific criteria: * Offer scalable options for model training and inference. * Provide transparent and flexible pricing models for computational resources and API calls. * Enable secure data handling through features like data encryption and GDPR compliance. * Support seamless integration into existing data pipelines and workflows, preferably through APIs or pre-built connectors. By meeting these criteria, generative AI infrastructure software empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of generative AI technologies, fostering innovation and competitiveness in today's digital landscape.
Запит на новий застосунок
Botpress
botpress.com
Створюйте чат-боти ChatGPT напрочуд швидко 🚀. Перший конструктор чат-ботів нового покоління на базі OpenAI. Створюйте ботів, подібних до ChatGPT, для свого проекту чи бізнесу, щоб виконувати завдання. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Спільна платформа для створення агентів ШІ. Команди використовують Voiceflow для розробки, тестування та запуску чату чи голосових агентів ШІ — разом, швидше та в масштабі.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai є провідною платформою Full Stack AI, LLM і комп’ютерного зору для моделювання неструктурованих зображень, відео, тексту та аудіоданих.
Together AI
together.ai
Найшвидша хмарна платформа для створення та запуску генеративного ШІ.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Люблять спеціалісти з обробки даних, керують ІТ. Ваше комплексне рішення для розробки, розгортання та конвеєрів даних у хмарі.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Рішення Chooch для комп’ютерного бачення допомагають компаніям автоматизувати візуальний перегляд своїх відео та зображень, щоб виявляти та розуміти важливість найдрібніших візуальних елементів — і все це в режимі реального часу, щоб надати корисну інформацію для прийняття бізнес-рішень.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Створюйте потужні програми ШІ за лічені хвилини на платформі Katonic Generative AI Platform без коду. Підвищуйте продуктивність себе та своїх співробітників, покращуйте взаємодію з клієнтами та робіть те, що під силу тільки великим підприємствам, і все це завдяки потужності Generative AI. * Навички...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Безсерверна хмара для штучного інтелекту. BentoCloud — це повністю керована платформа для створення та керування додатками штучного інтелекту, що забезпечує гнучку доставку продуктів командам штучного інтелекту. BentoML — це платформа для розробників програмного забезпечення для створення продуктів...
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence дозволяє підприємствам захистити свою трансформацію ШІ за допомогою автоматизованого рішення для захисту від загроз безпеці. Платформа Robust Intelligence включає механізм для виявлення та оцінки вразливостей моделі, а також рекомендації та застосування необхідних захисних огорож...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI надає інфраструктуру для запуску, налаштування та масштабування генеративних програм ШІ. OctoAI змушує моделі працювати на вас, а не навпаки. Розробники отримують легкий доступ до ефективної інфраструктури штучного інтелекту, щоб вони могли запускати обрані моделі, налаштовувати їх для конкре...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics надає революційну платформу штучного інтелекту, яка спрощує використання Data Science для вашого бізнесу без ресурсів та інфраструктури. Компанії будь-якого розміру, від стартапів до підприємств, можуть використовувати платформу Qualetics для вирішення складних бізнес-завдань і стимулюванн...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry — це хмарна PaaS для груп машинного навчання, яка дозволяє створювати, розгортати та надсилати додатки ML/LLM у власній хмарі/on-prem Infra швидшим, масштабованим і економічно ефективним способом із правильними засобами керування, що дозволяє їм досягти 90 % швидше, ніж інші команди. Tr...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI стимулює впровадження GenAI на підприємствах. Нас підтримують Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars та інші відомі інвестори TuneChat: наша програма для чату на основі моделей з відкритим кодом TuneStudio: наш ігровий майданчик для розробників для тонкого нала...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Створюйте кращі, більш диференційовані продукти ШІ. Спільна хмарна робоча область для швидкого повторення продуктів GenAI.
Aporia
aporia.com
Використовуйте ML Observability від Aporia, щоб виявляти дрейф і деградацію моделі, централізувати керування моделлю, пояснювати прогнози та вдосконалювати свої моделі ML у виробництві.