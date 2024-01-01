Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Consultants Providers - Найпопулярніші застосунки

Категорії

EPM consultants assist organizations in enhancing their performance by providing guidance and support across corporate planning, analytics, and reporting endeavors. They deliver both project-based and ongoing assistance to companies in their pursuit of improved performance. Additionally, these consultants aid businesses in implementing, adopting, and maximizing the utilization of EPM or CPM software solutions.

KPMG Spark

kpmgspark.com

KPMG Spark пропонує онлайн-облік, який включає автоматизований облік із доступом до спеціальної команди для спрощеної підготовки податків, виставлення рахунків, платежів, відстеження витрат тощо

