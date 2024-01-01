PageBot

PageBot

Ще не встановили WebCatalog Desktop? Завантажте WebCatalog Desktop.

Користуватися вебзастосунком

Вебсайт: thepagebot.com

Покращуйте свою роботу із десктопним застосунком для «PageBot» у WebCatalog Desktop для Mac, Windows, Linux.

Запуск застосунків у вікнах без зайвих елементів, але з удосконаленими можливостями.

Легко керуйте і перемикайтеся між кількома акаунтами й застосунками, не змінюючи браузери.

PageBot is a GPT-powered chatbot that offers a range of features to enhance customer service on your website. Some of its key features include: 1. Engaging, Instant and pleasant conversations: PageBot provides instant responses to customer questions based on your website's content and any additional data you provide 2. Dynamic data retrieval: It can retrieve information from your existing knowledge-base. It supports most document types: PDF, PPTX, DOCX, Webpages, and even API calls to your backend. 3. Free plan: PageBot offers a free plan that includes 50 messages per month at no cost, making it accessible for small businesses. 4. Customizable appearance: You can customize the look and feel of PageBot using CSS overrides, ensuring it aligns with your website's design. 5. Multilingual support: PageBot supports conversations in 130+ languages, enabling you to cater to a global audience. 6. Tiny footprint: With less than 20kb of JavaScript, PageBot has a minimal impact on your webpage's loading speed. 7. Usage-based billing: PageBot offers a pricing model based on usage, allowing you to pay only for the messages you use beyond the free plan. This is For You If: 1. You want to spend more time on your products over handling customer service 2. You want to provide your visitors instant responses to their questions 3. You want to reduce support tickets on trivial questions.
Категорії:
Productivity
Програмне забезпечення для чат-ботів

Вебсайт: thepagebot.com

Відмова від відповідальності: платформа WebCatalog не є афілійованою, асоційованою, уповноваженою, визнаною або будь-яким іншим чином офіційно пов'язаною з «PageBot». Усі назви продуктів, логотипи та бренди є власністю відповідних правовласників.

Альтернативи

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Вам також може сподобатися

Web2Chat

Web2Chat

web2chat.ai

Flowio

Flowio

flowio.app

Umnico

Umnico

umnico.com

InsertChat

InsertChat

insertchat.com

Heymarket

Heymarket

heymarket.com

Agolix

Agolix

agolix.com

Chatwoot

Chatwoot

chatwoot.com

Qualifier.ai

Qualifier.ai

qualifier.ai

Inline Help

Inline Help

inlinehelp.com

Veepan ERP

Veepan ERP

veepan.com

AnswerThePublic

AnswerThePublic

answerthepublic.com

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

Переглянути

Продукти

Завантажити

Підтримка

Компанія

Юридична інформація

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Ми використовуємо файли cookie, щоб підтримувати й покращувати наші вебсайти. Користуючись нашими сайтами, ви даєте згоду на використання файлів cookie.

Політика конфіденційності