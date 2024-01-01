LiveChatAI

LiveChatAI

Ще не встановили WebCatalog Desktop? Завантажте WebCatalog Desktop.

Користуватися вебзастосунком

Вебсайт: livechatai.com

Покращуйте свою роботу із десктопним застосунком для «LiveChatAI» у WebCatalog Desktop для Mac, Windows, Linux.

Запуск застосунків у вікнах без зайвих елементів, але з удосконаленими можливостями.

Легко керуйте і перемикайтеся між кількома акаунтами й застосунками, не змінюючи браузери.

LiveChatAI is an AI chatbot solution that can be trained using your own business data, such as website content, PDFs, and Q&A. This allows the chatbot to provide personalized and informed responses to customer queries. Key features of LiveChatAI include: * Ability to integrate the chatbot onto your website, Slack, WhatsApp, and other platforms * 70% average AI resolution rate, helping reduce support volume * Instant localization in 95 languages, breaking down language barriers * Seamless integration of human support when needed * No AI expertise required to set up and manage the chatbot LiveChatAI is powered by OpenAI technology and can handle complex issues while providing secure and accurate responses. It can learn directly from your brand's unique content to ensure personalized customer interactions. The platform supports features like adding custom questions and answers, PDF/text content, and integrating your entire website or help center. It also provides transparency into the AI's responses. LiveChatAI is trusted by over 2,000 businesses worldwide and is touted to transform customer support by reducing volume, answering issues instantly, providing a trustworthy AI bot, and working across platforms and languages. The platform offers affordable pricing based on message counts, as opposed to total customer numbers, and includes features like unlimited AI bots, live chat with humans, and API access to the trained data. In summary, LiveChatAI is a comprehensive AI-powered chatbot solution that can be tailored to your business needs, providing intelligent customer engagement and support across multiple channels.
Категорії:
Business
Програмне забезпечення для чат-ботів

Вебсайт: livechatai.com

Відмова від відповідальності: платформа WebCatalog не є афілійованою, асоційованою, уповноваженою, визнаною або будь-яким іншим чином офіційно пов'язаною з «LiveChatAI». Усі назви продуктів, логотипи та бренди є власністю відповідних правовласників.

Альтернативи

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Вам також може сподобатися

Norby AI

Norby AI

norby.io

WizyChat

WizyChat

wizy.chat

AIChatbot

AIChatbot

aichatbot.so

Almo Chat

Almo Chat

almochat.com

Doks

Doks

doks.ai

Robofy

Robofy

robofy.ai

Zappr.AI

Zappr.AI

zappr.ai

Chatbit

Chatbit

chatbit.co

SiteGPT

SiteGPT

sitegpt.ai

RoboResponse.ai

RoboResponse.ai

roboresponse.ai

Jekka.ai

Jekka.ai

jekka.ai

AINIRO.IO

AINIRO.IO

ainiro.io

Переглянути

Продукти

Завантажити

Підтримка

Компанія

Юридична інформація

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Ми використовуємо файли cookie, щоб підтримувати й покращувати наші вебсайти. Користуючись нашими сайтами, ви даєте згоду на використання файлів cookie.

Політика конфіденційності