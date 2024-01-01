LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. LexisNexis helps lawyers win cases, manage their work more efficiently, serve their clients better and grow their practices. LexisNexis assists corporations in better understanding their markets, monitoring their brands and competition, and in mitigating business risk. LexisNexiss collaborate with universities to educate students, and LexisNexis supports nation-building with governments and courts by making laws accessible and strengthening legal infrastructures. LexisNexis partners with leading global associations and customers to collect evidence against war criminals and provide tools to combat human trafficking. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 130 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.

