Альтернативи - Jasper
Otter
otter.ai
Otter — це інтелектуальна програма для створення нотаток, яка дає змогу запам’ятовувати, шукати та ділитися голосовими розмовами. Otter створює розумні голосові нотатки, які поєднують аудіо, транскрипцію, ідентифікацію мовця, вбудовані фотографії та ключові фрази. Це допомагає діловим людям, журналі...
Krisp
krisp.ai
Насолоджуйтеся HD-голосом без фонового шуму та луни під час віддалених зустрічей, подкастів і записів. Krisp запобігає шуму, що відволікає увагу, підвищуючи продуктивність і професіоналізм.
Notta
notta.ai
Записуйте та перетворюйте ваші улюблені подкасти, новини та розмовне радіо, чат Discord, аудіо Zoom Classes у текст. Ви можете відтворювати записи та редагувати стенограми, додавати примітки, теги, вставляти зображення, щоб отримати цінну інформацію з кожної розмови.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Створіть відеоконтент штучного інтелекту менш ніж за 15 хвилин. Перетворіть будь-який текст, слайди чи підказку на професійне відео під керівництвом ведучого за лічені хвилини. Будь-якою мовою
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
Отримайте доступ до потужних моделей штучного інтелекту для транскрипції та розуміння мовлення Наш простий API надає моделі ШІ для розпізнавання мовлення, виявлення мовця, підсумовування мовлення тощо. Ми спираємося на останні найсучасніші дослідження ШІ, щоб запропонувати готові до виробництва, ма...
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Вбудуйте Voice AI у свої програми. Від стартапів до NASA API Deepgram використовуються для транскрипції та розуміння мільйонів аудіохвилин щодня. Швидко, точно, масштабовано та економічно ефективно. Усе, що потрібно розробникам для впевненого створення та швидшої доставки.
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...