Альтернативи - HeyLink.me
Pictory
pictory.ai
Потужний штучний інтелект Pictory дозволяє створювати та редагувати відео професійної якості за допомогою тексту, не потребуючи технічних навичок або завантажуючи програмне забезпечення.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ допоможе вам отримати інструменти та знання, необхідні для швидшого розширення аудиторії на YouTube і за його межами.
Minea
app.minea.com
Minea — це найкращий інструмент пошуку продуктів електронної комерції. Minea відстежує всі оголошення в усіх мережах. Відстежуються оголошення у Facebook, продакт-плейсмент для впливових осіб, Snapspy, усі мережі. Перестаньте платити adspy 149 євро за одну мережу та відкрийте для себе Minea.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl дозволяє малим підприємствам за лічені хвилини створювати професійно виглядаючі анімаційні відео, колажі, слайд-шоу та багатошарові публікації статичних зображень, а також планувати або миттєво публікувати у Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter і YouTube. Усе завдяки простим у користуванні мо...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI-генеруйте та діліться відео, каруселями, публікаціями з одним зображенням мовою вашого бренду.
Bio Link
bio.link
Посилання на біографію дає вам посилання на всі ваші сторінки — веб-сайти, магазини, блоги, публікації в соціальних мережах, відео тощо, — що полегшує вашій аудиторії пошук усього вашого вмісту. На таких платформах, як Instagram, Twitter і TikTok, допускається лише одне посилання в біографі...
Submagic
submagic.co
Покращуйте свої відео за допомогою субтитрів на основі штучного інтелекту 🚀 Прості підписи з ідеальними емодзі та розумно виділеними ключовими словами, створені штучним інтелектом.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Повністю настроювані плагіни каналів соціальних мереж для WordPress. Відображайте свої канали Facebook, Instagram, Twitter і YouTube - довіряють 1,3 мільйона користувачів.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
Автоматизація соціальних мереж для веб-сайтів і блогів WordPress. Автоматично публікуйте, повторно діліться, перехресно публікуйте та автоматично плануйте свій вміст на багатьох соціальних платформах, таких як Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest тощо. Автоматично діліться своїм вмісто...
Inflact
inflact.com
МАРКЕТИНГОВИЙ ІНСТРУМЕНТАРІЙ ДЛЯ INSTAGRAM Адаптуйте свій обліковий запис Instagram для бізнесу за допомогою розумних інструментів – створюйте цільову аудиторію, взаємодійте з клієнтами та плануйте контент. Допоможіть потенційним клієнтам відкрити ваші продукти та зміцніть лояльність до бренду за 3...
Inksprout
inksprout.co
Створюйте привабливі короткі соціальні відео за лічені секунди зі свого блогу за допомогою субтитрів на основі штучного інтелекту.
Connectio
useconnectio.com
Автоматизуйте й оптимізуйте свою рекламу на Facebook.
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
Запустіть інтерактивні прямі трансляції. LiveReacting допомагає отримати більше підписників і залучення, додаючи у ваш потік попередньо записані відео, ігри, зворотний відлік і опитування.
Rav
rav.ai
RAV.AI aims to revolutionize video editing and publishing with artificial intelligence. RAV.AI is an AI-based video editing service that uses highly advanced and professional audio and video processing techniques to make your video professionally aesthetic. The platform enables users to upload thei...
Publing
publing.co
Publing collects posts from social media platforms and displays these posts across pre-designed screens, websites, ad screens and out of home advertising. Publing helps businesses to build up their online communication with a well-designed fully customised screen using content curation features. ...
Panvy
panvy.com
Panvy can help you grow your SMM business fast and easily. Panvy's team have successfully done a number of cutting-edge SMM projects now leading the market. Today Panvy offers you to share Panvy's success and get your own online business in several clicks for only $5. Don't miss the opportunity to s...
LiveCaster 3
livecaster.in
Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...
Growapp
growapp.digital
IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Захистіть свої медіа-операції та запобігте неправильним витратам на рекламу. Ефективне виявлення аномалій для медіа-покупців, захист ваших кампаній від марних витрат і максимізація рентабельності інвестицій. Неправильний бюджет? Неправильне націлювання? Акаунт зламано? Це лише кілька прикладів щоде...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting — це інструмент націлювання за інтересами Facebook, який допомагає рекламодавцям знайти тисячі прихованих інтересів Facebook.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio — це стартап, яким володіють і керують темношкірі жінки. Це один із 3 засновників простору Link-in-Bio та: * є другою за кількістю авторів/користувачів послугою link-in-bio у світі; * включає домени: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio — це найпопулярніша та найсильніша URL-адреса посилання в...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page дозволяє продавати за посиланням у біографії. Завдяки інтеграції зі Stripe і Paypal ви можете збирати пожертви від шанувальників, платні запити, продавати продукти та членство в ексклюзивному вмісті.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed — це агрегатор соціальних медіа, який збирає та відображає цікавий контент, створений користувачами, з будь-якої соціальної мережі, як-от Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb і 21+ Networks. Підібраний вміст потім вставляється через віджети як персоналізован...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface — це SaaS-інструмент для брендів, за допомогою якого можна проводити маркетингові кампанії впливового впливу, захищати інтереси співробітників і клієнтів за допомогою єдиної платформи для максимізації рентабельності маркетингових інвестицій. Keepface стрімко розвивається в США, MENA та Азії...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 допомагає брендам покращити робочі процеси своїх творців. Провідному набору рішень galleri5 для аналітики, маркетингу та комерції довіряють такі бренди, як H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra, що дозволяє десяткам тисяч творців протягом багатьох років монетизувати свій талант.
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory – це передова маркетингова технологічна компанія, яка надає провідний маркетинговий пакет для мобільних пристроїв. Готове рішення дає можливість компаніям підвищити рівень своїх маркетингових кампаній, надаючи їм можливість захоплювати, залучати та перетворювати людей, які важливі для їхньог...
Curator
curator.io
Найпростіший спосіб безкоштовно додати соціальну стрічку на свій сайт Curator — це назавжди безкоштовний агрегатор соціальних мереж, який допомагає збирати та відображати вміст. Налаштуйте свій канал менш ніж за 5 хвилин.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI створює для вас коментарі, щоб залучати потенційних клієнтів у масштабі LinkedIn. Заощаджуйте години на написанні коментарів, щоб залучити потенційних клієнтів і досягти швидшої конверсії з кожною доданою точкою взаємодії.