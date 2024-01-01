Альтернативи - Hasura Cloud

Appsmith

appsmith.com

Припиніть боротися з даними, шукати ідеальну бібліотеку React і кодувати все з нуля. Створюйте внутрішні інструменти в 10 разів швидше за допомогою Appsmith.

Syncloop

syncloop.com

Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...

Presto API

prestoapi.com

PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.

Koxy AI

koxy-ai.web.app

Koxy AI is a no-code platform to build AI-powered sevrerless backend with no code and zero config. With Koxy AI you get a cloud-based serverless backend served from 35 regions around the world at the edge, Koxy Database (JSON-based) with unlimited storage, drag-and-drop API builder, and more than 80...

Jetic

jetic.io

Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.

BuildShip

buildship.com

BuildShip — це візуальний бекенд-конструктор з низьким кодом, який дозволяє миттєво надсилати API, заплановані завдання та функції бекенда-хмари. Завдяки штучному інтелекту створюйте власні вузли робочого процесу, підключайтеся до будь-якого інструменту, бази даних і створюйте масштабовану серверну ...

