Dynamic Yield, a Mastercard company, helps businesses across industries deliver digital customer experiences that are personalized, optimized, and synchronized. With Dynamic Yield, marketers, product managers, developers, and digital teams can algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual customer for the acceleration of revenue and customer loyalty. Redefining personalization technology, Dynamic Yield’s Experience OS unifies business silos to deliver ongoing, personalized engagement from a single, fully customizable platform. With it, companies can build their own mix of powerful personalization capabilities, which can include a wide array of experience types, support any digital channel, adjust according to industry and KPIs, and improve time-to-market efficiency. Dynamic Yield is a 6-time Gartner-recognized Leader in Personalization, with customers like McDonald’s, Synchrony, SKIMS, Ocado, ON, and Decathlon. Dynamic Yield has also been consistently voted by customers as G2 Leaders in Personalization and A/B Testing for several years.

Business
Програмне забезпечення для персоналізації
Personalization Engines

Відмова від відповідальності: платформа WebCatalog не є афілійованою, асоційованою, уповноваженою, визнаною або будь-яким іншим чином офіційно пов'язаною з «Dynamic Yield». Усі назви продуктів, логотипи та бренди є власністю відповідних правовласників.

