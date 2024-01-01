Категорії

Освіта - Найпопулярніші застосунки - Тайвань

Udemy

Udemy

udemy.com

Coursera

Coursera

coursera.org

Duolingo

Duolingo

duolingo.com

Quizlet

Quizlet

quizlet.com

Google Scholar

Google Scholar

google.com

Google Classroom

Google Classroom

edu.google.com

Codédex

Codédex

codedex.io

ManageBac

ManageBac

managebac.com

Khan Academy

Khan Academy

khanacademy.org

Leetcode

Leetcode

leetcode.com

Mathcha Editor

Mathcha Editor

mathcha.io

AMBOSS

AMBOSS

amboss.com

IXL

IXL

ixl.com

TED

TED

ted.com

Researcher

Researcher

researcher-app.com

JW Library

JW Library

jw.org

Domestika

Domestika

domestika.org

ArtStation Learning

ArtStation Learning

artstation.com

O'Reilly Learning

O'Reilly Learning

oreilly.com

Chessable

Chessable

chessable.com

DataCamp

DataCamp

datacamp.com

AnkiWeb

AnkiWeb

ankiweb.net

Cursa

Cursa

cursa.app

Osmosis

Osmosis

osmosis.org

W3Schools

W3Schools

w3schools.com

VOA Learning English

VOA Learning English

learningenglish.voanews.com

PowerSchool

PowerSchool

powerschool.com

Perlego

Perlego

perlego.com

Desmos Calculator

Desmos Calculator

desmos.com

Canvas Student

Canvas Student

instructure.com

Scholarcy

Scholarcy

scholarcy.com

Hack The Box

Hack The Box

hackthebox.com

Google Arts & Culture

Google Arts & Culture

artsandculture.google.com

edX

edX

edx.org

arXiv.org

arXiv.org

arxiv.org

A Cloud Guru

A Cloud Guru

acloudguru.com

Coloso.

Coloso.

coloso.global

typst

typst

typst.app

Bayyinah TV

Bayyinah TV

bayyinahtv.com

TryHackMe

TryHackMe

tryhackme.com

Tandem

Tandem

tandem.net

Seesaw

Seesaw

seesaw.me

Schoology

Schoology

schoology.com

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone

rosettastone.com

Preply

Preply

preply.com

Pear Deck

Pear Deck

peardeck.com

Mathway

Mathway

mathway.com

Mango Languages

Mango Languages

mangolanguages.com

Lingvist

Lingvist

lingvist.com

LearnPython.org

LearnPython.org

learnpython.org

Gauth

Gauth

gauthmath.com

Cambly

Cambly

cambly.com

Busuu

Busuu

busuu.com

Alma

Alma

getalma.com

Skillshare

Skillshare

skillshare.com

Chegg

Chegg

chegg.com

Google Moon

Google Moon

google.com

Google Mars

Google Mars

google.com

OvalOwl

OvalOwl

ovalowl.com

