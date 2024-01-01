Категорії

Освіта - Найпопулярніші застосунки - Гонконг, ОАР Китаю

Coursera

Coursera

coursera.org

Udemy

Udemy

udemy.com

Duolingo

Duolingo

duolingo.com

Google Classroom

Google Classroom

edu.google.com

ManageBac

ManageBac

managebac.com

MasterClass

MasterClass

masterclass.com

Mindvalley

Mindvalley

mindvalley.com

Canvas Student

Canvas Student

instructure.com

Leetcode

Leetcode

leetcode.com

TED

TED

ted.com

Quizlet

Quizlet

quizlet.com

edX

edX

edx.org

Blackboard Learn

Blackboard Learn

blackboard.com

Blinkist

Blinkist

blinkist.com

Lingvist

Lingvist

lingvist.com

Google Scholar

Google Scholar

google.com

Codédex

Codédex

codedex.io

Mimo

Mimo

mimo.org

O'Reilly Learning

O'Reilly Learning

oreilly.com

DataCamp

DataCamp

datacamp.com

Researcher

Researcher

researcher-app.com

My Study Life

My Study Life

mystudylife.com

Desmos Calculator

Desmos Calculator

desmos.com

Busuu

Busuu

busuu.com

Khan Academy

Khan Academy

khanacademy.org

Blooket

Blooket

blooket.com

Sora

Sora

meet.soraapp.com

Seesaw

Seesaw

seesaw.me

Gauth

Gauth

gauthmath.com

BBC Learning English

BBC Learning English

bbc.co.uk

typst

typst

typst.app

粉笔

粉笔

fenbi.com

Vocabulary.com

Vocabulary.com

vocabulary.com

Scratch

Scratch

mit.edu

Kahoot! Play

Kahoot! Play

kahoot.com

IXL

IXL

ixl.com

PrepLadder

PrepLadder

prepladder.com

Scribbr

Scribbr

scribbr.com

Sounds American

Sounds American

soundsamerican.net

Schoology

Schoology

schoology.com

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Google Sky

Google Sky

google.com

Skillshare

Skillshare

skillshare.com

English Club TV

English Club TV

english-club.tv

Jenni AI

Jenni AI

jenni.ai

The Real World

The Real World

jointherealworld.com

Atom Learning

Atom Learning

atomlearning.com

mBlock

mBlock

mblock.makeblock.com

Knowunity

Knowunity

knowunity.com

Tandem

Tandem

tandem.net

Save My Exams

Save My Exams

savemyexams.co.uk

Satchel One

Satchel One

teamsatchel.com

Perlego

Perlego

perlego.com

Microsoft Math Solver

Microsoft Math Solver

microsoft.com

Moodle

Moodle

moodle.org

Mathway

Mathway

mathway.com

LearnPython.org

LearnPython.org

learnpython.org

Kognity

Kognity

kognity.com

Keybr

Keybr

keybr.com

