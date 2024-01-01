Algomo

Algomo

Ще не встановили WebCatalog Desktop? Завантажте WebCatalog Desktop.

Користуватися вебзастосунком

Вебсайт: algomo.com

Покращуйте свою роботу із десктопним застосунком для «Algomo» у WebCatalog Desktop для Mac, Windows, Linux.

Запуск застосунків у вікнах без зайвих елементів, але з удосконаленими можливостями.

Легко керуйте і перемикайтеся між кількома акаунтами й застосунками, не змінюючи браузери.

Algomo is a generative AI-powered platform designed to automate customer support through custom ChatGPT-like bots for websites. It allows businesses to resolve customer support interactions efficiently, with the bot handling requests, escalating issues when necessary, and operating without the need for training or maintenance. Algomo's platform functions by instantly answering repetitive customer questions, thereby reducing costs and increasing customer satisfaction (CSAT) and employee engagement scores. It automates the labeling, categorization, and triaging of support interactions, cutting down handle times and manual tasks. Additionally, it empowers agents with AI suggestions and live screen sharing to enhance response times and productivity. Algomo is particularly useful for businesses looking to: * Automate Customer Service: By resolving most support interactions through automation. * Enhance Efficiency: Reducing the time and resources spent on customer support. * Improve Customer and Employee Satisfaction: Through faster resolutions and fewer manual tasks. * International Expansion: With its multilingual capabilities, it's ideal for businesses scaling globally.
Категорії:
Productivity
Програмне забезпечення для чат-ботів

Вебсайт: algomo.com

Відмова від відповідальності: платформа WebCatalog не є афілійованою, асоційованою, уповноваженою, визнаною або будь-яким іншим чином офіційно пов'язаною з «Algomo». Усі назви продуктів, логотипи та бренди є власністю відповідних правовласників.

Альтернативи

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Nightbot

Nightbot

nightbot.tv

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Appy Pie

Appy Pie

appypie.com

Вам також може сподобатися

Crewhu

Crewhu

crewhu.com

Mosaicx

Mosaicx

mosaicx.com

Lang.ai EU

Lang.ai EU

lang.ai

PerfectBot

PerfectBot

perfectbot.ai

Dripcel

Dripcel

dripcel.com

Reviewly.ai

Reviewly.ai

reviewly.ai

Desku

Desku

desku.io

Raffle

Raffle

raffle.ai

Table Duck

Table Duck

tableduck.com

Amwork

Amwork

amwork.com

Supsis

Supsis

supsis.com

Disclo

Disclo

disclo.com

Переглянути

Продукти

Завантажити

Підтримка

Компанія

Юридична інформація

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Ми використовуємо файли cookie, щоб підтримувати й покращувати наші вебсайти. Користуючись нашими сайтами, ви даєте згоду на використання файлів cookie.

Політика конфіденційності