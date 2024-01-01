Alternatifler - Zeplin
MightyText
mightytext.net
Bilgisayardan metin. Bilgisayardan SMS. Android için iMessage. Bilgisayardan Android SMS.
HackMD
hackmd.io
Markdown'da bilginizi yazmanın ve paylaşmanın en iyi yolu.
Abstract
abstract.com
Git'ten ilham alan sürüm kontrolü ve işbirliğini tasarım ekibinize getirin. Tasarım kararlarını, geri bildirimleri ve dosyaları merkezileştirin. Sketch ve Adobe XD ile entegre olur.
Monica
monicahq.com
Monica sevdiklerinizle ilgili her şeyi hatırlamanızı sağlar.
Super
super.so
Notion ile hızlı, işlevsel web siteleri oluşturmak için ihtiyacınız olan her şey. Özel alanlar, temalar, şifre koruması ve daha fazlası; kod gerekmez.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Tüm şirketiniz için sezgisel GPT sohbeti Team-GPT, 2 ila 2.000 kişi arasındaki ekipler için ChatGPT'nin benimsenmesini garanti eder. Paylaşılan tek bir çalışma alanında bilgiyi düzenleyin, işbirliği yapın ve yapay zeka konusunda uzmanlaşın.
Sympli
sympli.io
Web ve mobil ürün ekipleri için tasarım aktarımı, uygulama ve işbirliği. Sympli, Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio ve Xcode ile çalışır.
Charli AI
charli.ai
Düzensiz dosyalar, belgeler ve e-tablolar sizi yavaşlatıyor mu? Charli'nin yapay zeka destekli uygulaması, dijital yaşamınızı dakikalar içinde sizin için düzenler. Bugün ücretsiz kaydolun!
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
Fikirlerden eksiksiz gündemlere. SessionLab ile odaklanın ve yaratıcı kalın. Kolaylaştırma kitaplığına sahip en esnek oturum planlama aracı - Şimdi Deneyin!
Markup.io
markup.io
Markup.io: Dijital İçerik Hakkında Geri Bildirim Bırakmanın En Kolay Yolu - Markup.io
Additor
additor.io
Dağıtılırken senkronize kalın! Additor, ekibinizin tek ve yaşayan gerçek kaynağına dayalı olarak sürtüşme olmadan eş zamanlı olmayan bir şekilde işbirliği yapmasına yardımcı olur. Çeşitli içerik türlerini organize edip paylaşabilir ve değişiklikleri ve sürümleri takip ederek bağlamı net bir şekilde ...
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
Hızlı ileri geri videolar ve akıllı hatırlatıcılarla toplantıların %38'ini ortadan kaldırın. Zamana dayalı ekran kaydı açıklamalarıyla net geri bildirimleri paylaşın.
Ayanza
ayanza.com
Akıllı İşbirliği Paketi Zorlu zamanlar ekip verimliliğinde yenilik gerektiriyor Ekibi akışa sokun ve hedeflere kolayca ulaşın. Süreç boyunca Ayanza'nın rehberliğinde olun.
Pointagram
pointagram.com
Motivasyonu ve ekip başarılarını artıran oyunlaştırma aracı Pointagram. Takımınızın hedef odaklı olmasını sağlayın ve harika performansı birlikte kutlayın.
Balloon
balloon.app
Grup düşüncesini ortadan kaldırarak ve sesleri güçlendirerek fikirlerin ve geri bildirimlerin kilidini açan, araştırma destekli bir platform. Toplantı süresini %70 azaltın.
Sendwin
send.win
Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.
Rolepass
rolepass.io
Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...
Remote Social
remotesocial.io
Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.
LiveDataset
livedataset.com
LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...
HabitStack
habitstack.com
Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.
Echofin
echofin.com
Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Brandmoxe
brandmoxe.com
All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business
Suggestion Ox
suggestionox.com
Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...
Skreenbe
skreenbe.com
Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...
Pandos
pandos.io
Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...
MakeStoryBoard
makestoryboard.com
MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
Deskfirst
deskfirst.com
Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365, özel olarak oluşturulmuş Web Bölümleri ve kullanıma hazır araçlardan oluşan bir kitaplık içeren, SharePoint'in bir uzantısıdır. Dijital işyerleri geliştirme sürecini basitleştirir, karmaşık kodlama ihtiyacını ve uzun süren geliştirme süreçlerini ortadan kaldırarak kullanıcılara zaman k...