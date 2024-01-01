WizyChat

WizyChat

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.

Web Uygulamasını Kullan

Web Sitesi: wizy.chat

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde WizyChat çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

WizyChat is an AI-powered chatbot platform that allows businesses to create custom chatbots trained on their own data. Some of the key features and capabilities include: * Drag-and-drop visual builder to design chatbots without coding * Hybrid approach that combines business logic with AI flexibility * Ability to automatically cover customer journey touchpoints like marketing, sales, and support * Integration with over 30 popular tools and platforms like Intercom, Zendesk, Zapier, and more * Smart web crawler that can extract text data even from JavaScript-heavy websites * Support for over 95 languages and the ability to create powerful AI knowledge bases * Personalized onboarding help, friendly pricing, and no credit card required to get started
Kategoriler:
Business
Chatbot Yazılımı

Web Sitesi: wizy.chat

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, WizyChat ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Alternatifler

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Şunlar da Hoşunuza Gidebilir

Knibble

Knibble

knibble.ai

Chaindesk

Chaindesk

databerry.ai

Tiny Talk

Tiny Talk

tinytalk.ai

Build Chatbot

Build Chatbot

buildchatbot.ai

Airops

Airops

airops.com

Thinkstack

Thinkstack

thinkstack.ai

Papercups

Papercups

papercups.io

LiveChatAI

LiveChatAI

livechatai.com

QuickCEP

QuickCEP

quickcep.com

Jekka.ai

Jekka.ai

jekka.ai

Zappr.AI

Zappr.AI

zappr.ai

Insighto.ai

Insighto.ai

insighto.ai

Keşfet

Ürünler

İndir

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Web sitelerimizi sağlamak ve geliştirmek için çerezleri kullanıyoruz. Sitelerimizi kullanarak çerezlere izin vermiş olursunuz.

Gizlilik Politikası