Whydonate

Whydonate

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.

Web Uygulamasını Kullan

Web Sitesi: whydonate.com

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde Whydonate çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

Whydonate is the best personal crowdfunding site & global fundraising platform that connects good causes with donors all over the world. It is the best peer to peer fundraising platform for nonprofits, individuals causes, schools, startups, NGO’s, charities and community groups to collect donations. Whydonate charges 0% platform costs and no subscription costs. Online Fundraising features: 1. Global Fundraising 2. Custom Branding 3. Recurring Donations 4. Peer to peer fundraising Whydonate's Products: 1. Online fundraising platform 2. Donation button plugin for WordPress 3. Collectin Digital Collection Box In addition to your own network, reach 300,000+ donors and 1,000,000+ visitors a month on Whydonate, so let's start.

Web Sitesi: whydonate.com

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Whydonate ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Şunlar da Hoşunuza Gidebilir

CauseVox

CauseVox

causevox.com

Give Lively

Give Lively

givelively.org

Txt2Give

Txt2Give

txt2give.co

Swell Fundraising

Swell Fundraising

swellfundraising.com

RallyUp

RallyUp

rallyup.com

Ggiv

Ggiv

qgiv.com

Handbid

Handbid

handbid.com

Ketto

Ketto

ketto.org

Crowdfunder UK

Crowdfunder UK

crowdfunder.co.uk

OneCause

OneCause

onecause.com

Fundly

Fundly

fundly.com

Donorhut

Donorhut

donorhut.com

Keşfet

Ürünler

İndir

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

Web sitelerimizi sağlamak ve geliştirmek için çerezleri kullanıyoruz. Sitelerimizi kullanarak çerezlere izin vermiş olursunuz.

Gizlilik Politikası