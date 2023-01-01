Alternatifler - Websays
elink.io
Web Bağlantılarıyla Her Şeyi Oluşturun. elink, yer işaretlerini kaydetmek ve web sayfaları, e-posta bültenleri, RSS web sitesi widget'ları, sosyal biyografi bağlantıları, sosyal duvarlar, otomatik içerik ve daha fazlasını oluşturmak için ihtiyacınız olan her şeye sahiptir. Dakikalar içinde içerik ol...
Short.io
short.io
Short.io, markalı alanlarda kısa bağlantılar oluşturan beyaz etiketli bir URL kısaltıcıdır. Markalı URL'leri kısaltın, özelleştirin ve hedef kitlenizle paylaşın.
Revue
getrevue.co
Sadık bir kitle oluşturun. Revue, yazarların ve yayıncıların editoryal bültenler göndermesini ve ödeme almasını kolaylaştırır.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Paylaştığınız herhangi bir bağlantıya yeniden hedefleme pikselleri, özel Harekete Geçirici Mesaj, özel alanlar ekleyin, bağlantı küçük resmi görünümünü özelleştirin ve tıklayan herkesi yeniden hedefleyin.
Radio.co
radio.co
Bir radyo istasyonu mu oluşturmak istiyorsunuz? Kullanımı kolay tek bir platformdan programınızı otomatikleştirin, canlı yayın yapın ve dinleyicileri takip edin. Radio.co'ya hoş geldiniz.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops, sıralama yarışmaları, çekilişler, lansman öncesi ve yönlendirme programları başlatmak için kullanılan viral ve yönlendirmeli bir pazarlama platformudur.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Güvenilir bağlı kuruluş pazarlama ağımızın bir parçası olmak için ShareASale ile ortak olun. Ağımız, ortaklarımıza pazarlama çözümleri sunmaktadır.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence, markaların ve etkileyicilerin bağlantı kurmasını, işbirliği yapmasını ve hedeflerine ulaşmasını sağlayan bir etkileyici pazarlama hizmetidir.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer, çevrimiçi ortamda gerçekte neler olup bittiğini keşfetmenin daha ucuz, en hızlı ve en kolay yoludur.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter, işletmeler için gelişmiş raporlama veya özellikler aramayan kişiler için temiz ve anlaşılır bir yazma deneyimi sunar.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Aralarından seçim yapabileceğiniz 100.000'den fazla uzmanın seçtiği işletme isminin bulunduğu orijinal markalanabilir isim pazarı. Eşleşen .com alan adını ve logoyu alın ve ekibimizden ücretsiz marka danışmanlığı alın.
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com, izleyici büyümesini en üst düzeye çıkarmak, terk edilen sepet gelirini geri kazanmak ve sektör lideri veri entegrasyon sistemleri aracılığıyla eski kitlelerle yeniden etkileşime geçmek için dünyanın önde gelen pazarlama otomasyon platformlarıyla entegre olur. Müşteriyi elde tutmayı ar...
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify, tüm pazarlama faaliyetlerinizi (çok kanallı) takip etmek ve ilişkilendirmek için e-ticaret şirketlerine özel bir yazılımdır. Devrim niteliğindeki bir izleme teknolojisi kullanılarak kullanıcılar, modellemeye veya Google Analytics'e (%100 GDPR uyumlu) gerek kalmadan takip edilebilir. Tracify...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
GPT-3 teknolojisini kullanarak elde tutma trafiğini ve kârı artırın