Founded in 2007, VoIP.ms was built by a group of IT and business professionals who believed there was a better way to bring Internet phone services to companies who, like them, had a desire for high-calibre communications solutions. Being strictly Bring-Your-Own-Device, VoIP.ms does away with the limitations and costly hand-holding that come along with some telephony providers. This allows VoIP.ms to give unlimited focus to maintaining a widely-accessible and feature-rich service. In addition to the best self-serve cloud telephony platform in the market, VoIP.ms is one of the few providers to offer its services without engagement contract and at the best prices, all with a high level of service and quality.
Kategoriler:
Business
VoIP Sağlayıcıları

