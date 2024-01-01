Rebate Management Software - En Popüler Uygulamalar
Rebate management software facilitates the creation and administration of rebate programs for suppliers and business partners. Rebates are incentives provided by suppliers or manufacturers to their customers, such as retailers and wholesalers, for purchasing a minimum quantity of products or reaching specific purchasing targets. This software assists in tracking sales and purchases, calculating rebates, managing rebate payouts, and documenting rebate agreements. Typically deployed as a standalone product, rebate management software can also be integrated with CRM or ERP systems. It leverages customer data from enterprise systems and automates the manual, repetitive tasks associated with the rebate process. Additionally, some rebate management software includes features for fraud detection and automated invoicing.
Pricefx
pricefx.com
Fiyatlandırma zorluklarıyla karşı karşıya kalan, kârlı büyümeyi güvenilir bir şekilde hızlandırması gereken ve fiyatlandırma uygulamalarında hassasiyet, görünürlük ve verimlilik isteyen Kuruluşlar için Pricefx, doğru fiyata şeffaf ve duyarlı bir çözüm sunan bulut fiyatlandırma optimizasyonu, yönetim...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Verileriniz konusunda kendinizi iyi hissetmeniz mi gerekiyor? İşletmenizin daha hızlı ve daha kesin bir şekilde ilerlemesi gerekiyorsa Phocas yardımcı olabilir. Şirket genelinde kullanıma yönelik hepsi bir arada iş planlama ve analiz platformumuz var. Doğrudan ERP'nizden, muhasebenizden ve diğer sis...
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify, dijital ekipler için API öncelikli, bulut tabanlı bir promosyon ve sadakat yönetimi platformudur. Hedeflenen teşvikler ve bağlamsal ödüllerle müşteri bağlılığının artırılmasına, yeni müşteriler edinilmesine ve gelirin artırılmasına yardımcı olur. Her büyüklükteki şirketin özelleştirilmiş...
Enable
enable.com
Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers turn rebates into a strategic growth engine. Our comprehensive rebate management platform allows you effectively manage every deal type while tracking, analyzing and optimizing the entire rebate management process. With collaborative features y...