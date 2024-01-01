Other Retail Software - En Popüler Uygulamalar
"Other Retail Software" typically refers to a range of software solutions that support various aspects of retail operations but do not fall into more commonly recognized or specialized categories like Point of Sale (POS) systems, inventory management, or e-commerce platforms.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc., merkezi San Francisco, Kaliforniya'da bulunan bir Amerikan finansal hizmetler, ticari hizmetler toplayıcısı ve mobil ödeme şirketidir. Şirket, yazılım ve donanım ödeme ürünlerini pazarlamaktadır ve küçük işletme hizmetlerine doğru genişlemiştir. Şirket 2009 yılında Jack Dorsey ve Jim M...
Salsify
salsify.com
Salsify'ın CommerceXM platformu, alışveriş yapanların satın alma yolculuğunun her aşamasında, dijital rafın her yerinde talep ettiği deneyimlere güç veriyor.
Narvar
corp.narvar.com
'Satın al' düğmesinin ötesine geçin. Satın alma sonrası ilgi çekici sipariş takibi, mesajlaşma ve iade deneyimleriyle sadık müşteriler yaratın.
QuoteMachine
quotemachine.com
QuoteMachine is a cloud-based software solution that takes sales to the next level, with personalization and online payment options designed to make closing the sale a breeze. Take advantage of our easily shareable, customizable quotes, orders, invoices, and more! Merchants can also leverage built-i...
ProjectsForce
projectsforce.com
Whether you work with Lowe's, Home Depot, LL Flooring, or run an independent installation business, ProjectsForce helps you automate all your service operations. It's uniquely designed to integrate with big box retailers and is easily customizable to match your daily work process, making it effortle...
Petro Outlet
petrooutlet.com
Petro Outlet is a modern comprehensive back office application for C-Store/Gas Retailers, brand names and distributors.
Finturf
finturf.com
Finturf works with businesses that need a POS financing solution. The company provides an easy-to-use web-based platform that connects in-store customers to a wide lending network. Companies without a financing solution know that they are missing out on sales, as many customers would make a purchase...
Delightree
delightree.com
Delightree is an all-in-one franchising tech platform designed exclusively for emerging franchise businesses looking to scale without compromising their brand promise, making their journey of opening and managing locations effortless. Delightree's easy-to-use tech enables franchises to launch new lo...
Candid Wholesale
candidwholesale.com
Candid Wholesale is an integrated set of tools for wholesale buyers and sellers, designed to make B2B selling as user-friendly as possible without sacrificing power and flexibility
Auror
auror.co
The platform for retailers focused on improving safety, productivity, and profitability. Auror is used by leading Loss Prevention teams in thousands of stores.
Fixably
fixably.com
Fixably is a cloud-based service management software that helps you automate repair processes. We automate 80% of the repair workflow so that you can reduce your turnaround times, improve service experience, and increase customer satisfaction levels. Our smart workflows, based on millions of repairs...
PayRange
payrange.com
With PayRange, you can make each consumer touchpoint the ultimate experience. Accepting mobile payment is just the beginning. An app-based service opens up new doors to streamline operations, increase sales, and drive consumer loyalty.
EQL
eql.com
EQL is an end-to-end commerce solution to help brands create unforgettable launch experiences for their in-demand products, while giving fans easier access to the products they're passionate about. For too long e-commerce technology hasn’t held up to the demand of the hottest products and experience...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin, perakendecilerin mağazalarında sorunsuz alışverişi hızlı bir şekilde gerçekleştirmelerine olanak tanıyan yeni nesil ödeme gerektirmeyen teknolojiyi geliştirdi. Zippin'in patent başvurusu yapılan yaklaşımı, en iyi tüketici deneyimini yaratmak için yapay zeka, makine öğrenimi ve sensör füzyon...
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx, markaların bağımsız perakendecilerini marka uyumlu dijital pazarlamayla buluşturmalarını, markaların yerel perakendecilerinin güvenilir kanalı aracılığıyla doğru tüketicilere ulaşarak daha iyi iş sonuçları elde etmelerini sağlayan destekleyici hizmetlere sahip bir yazılım platformudur. Pr...
SparkPlug
sparkplug.app
SparkPlug, özel perakendeciler, restoranlar ve CPG markalarına yönelik bir çalışan satış teşvik yönetimi platformudur. SparkPlug, bir teşvik programının uygulanması ve ölçeklendirilmesinin neredeyse her yönünü otomatikleştirmek için fiziksel işletmelerin POS sistemleriyle doğrudan entegre olur. Spar...