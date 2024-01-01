Alternatifler - NuORDER

AppDirect

AppDirect

appdirect.com

AppDirect ücretsiz bir web tabanlı uygulamadır. İş uygulamalarını tek bir basit ve güvenli sitede, her yerden kullanmanıza ve yönetmenize olanak tanır.

Convictional

Convictional

convictional.com

Çok satıcılı bir B2C veya B2B pazarını başlatmak için Convictional'ı kullanın. Perakendecilerin ve distribütörlerin pazar ve stoksuz satış için üçüncü taraf tedarikçilerden kaynak bulmasını, katılmasını ve entegre olmasını sağlıyoruz.

Shipturtle

Shipturtle

shipturtle.com

E-Ticaret Mağazanızı Dakikalar İçinde Pazar Yerine Dönüştürün! 100'lerce Satıcıyı bünyesine katarak ve Satışlarından Komisyon kazanarak 10 kat büyütün. Ürün yelpazenizi tamamlayın ve Sektör lideri olun. Sıfır Envanter. Sıfır Pazarlama Maliyeti. Sınırsız Avantaj. Shopify Shipturtle'da Kurulum, dünya ...

Arcadier

Arcadier

arcadier.com

Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...

Tradly

Tradly

tradly.app

Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...

Sellr Ecommerce

Sellr Ecommerce

sellr.com

Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.

Kreezalid

Kreezalid

kreezalid.com

Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.

BoxFox

BoxFox

boxfox.com

BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.

Sharetribe

Sharetribe

sharetribe.com

Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...

Logicbroker

Logicbroker

logicbroker.com

Logicbroker, entegrasyon türlerinden bağımsız olarak ticari ortakları sorunsuz bir şekilde birbirine bağlayan, önde gelen çok satıcılı bir ticaret platformudur. Modern çözümlerimiz perakendecilere ve markalara, hayati önem taşıyan birinci taraf verileri kullanarak ve analiz ederek, envanter riskini ...

Labra

Labra

labra.io

Labra, ISV'lerin ve Danışmanlık Ortaklarının bulut hiper ölçekleyicilerle daha verimli bir şekilde ortak satış yapmasına ve bulut pazaryerleri aracılığıyla daha fazla gelir elde etmesine olanak tanıyan dünyanın ilk Dağıtılmış Bulut Ticaret Yönetimi platformudur. Labra Platformu, Cloud Marketplace iş...

