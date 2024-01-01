Alternatifler - MightyText

HackMD

HackMD

hackmd.io

Markdown'da bilginizi yazmanın ve paylaşmanın en iyi yolu.

Abstract

Abstract

abstract.com

Git'ten ilham alan sürüm kontrolü ve işbirliğini tasarım ekibinize getirin. Tasarım kararlarını, geri bildirimleri ve dosyaları merkezileştirin. Sketch ve Adobe XD ile entegre olur.

Zeplin

Zeplin

zeplin.io

Ürün ekipleri için bağlantılı alan. Otomatik olarak doğru teknik özellikler, varlıklar ve kod parçacıkları içeren aktarım tasarımları ve stil kılavuzları.

Monica

Monica

monicahq.com

Monica sevdiklerinizle ilgili her şeyi hatırlamanızı sağlar.

Super

Super

super.so

Notion ile hızlı, işlevsel web siteleri oluşturmak için ihtiyacınız olan her şey. Özel alanlar, temalar, şifre koruması ve daha fazlası; kod gerekmez.

Team-GPT

Team-GPT

team-gpt.com

Tüm şirketiniz için sezgisel GPT sohbeti Team-GPT, 2 ila 2.000 kişi arasındaki ekipler için ChatGPT'nin benimsenmesini garanti eder. Paylaşılan tek bir çalışma alanında bilgiyi düzenleyin, işbirliği yapın ve yapay zeka konusunda uzmanlaşın.

Sympli

Sympli

sympli.io

Web ve mobil ürün ekipleri için tasarım aktarımı, uygulama ve işbirliği. Sympli, Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio ve Xcode ile çalışır.

Charli AI

Charli AI

charli.ai

Düzensiz dosyalar, belgeler ve e-tablolar sizi yavaşlatıyor mu? Charli'nin yapay zeka destekli uygulaması, dijital yaşamınızı dakikalar içinde sizin için düzenler. Bugün ücretsiz kaydolun!

SessionLab

SessionLab

sessionlab.com

Fikirlerden eksiksiz gündemlere. SessionLab ile odaklanın ve yaratıcı kalın. Kolaylaştırma kitaplığına sahip en esnek oturum planlama aracı - Şimdi Deneyin!

Markup.io

Markup.io

markup.io

Markup.io: Dijital İçerik Hakkında Geri Bildirim Bırakmanın En Kolay Yolu - Markup.io

Additor

Additor

additor.io

Dağıtılırken senkronize kalın! Additor, ekibinizin tek ve yaşayan gerçek kaynağına dayalı olarak sürtüşme olmadan eş zamanlı olmayan bir şekilde işbirliği yapmasına yardımcı olur. Çeşitli içerik türlerini organize edip paylaşabilir ve değişiklikleri ve sürümleri takip ederek bağlamı net bir şekilde ...

Bubbles

Bubbles

usebubbles.com

Hızlı ileri geri videolar ve akıllı hatırlatıcılarla toplantıların %38'ini ortadan kaldırın. Zamana dayalı ekran kaydı açıklamalarıyla net geri bildirimleri paylaşın.

Ayanza

Ayanza

ayanza.com

Akıllı İşbirliği Paketi Zorlu zamanlar ekip verimliliğinde yenilik gerektiriyor Ekibi akışa sokun ve hedeflere kolayca ulaşın. Süreç boyunca Ayanza'nın rehberliğinde olun.

Pointagram

Pointagram

pointagram.com

Motivasyonu ve ekip başarılarını artıran oyunlaştırma aracı Pointagram. Takımınızın hedef odaklı olmasını sağlayın ve harika performansı birlikte kutlayın.

Balloon

Balloon

balloon.app

Grup düşüncesini ortadan kaldırarak ve sesleri güçlendirerek fikirlerin ve geri bildirimlerin kilidini açan, araştırma destekli bir platform. Toplantı süresini %70 azaltın.

Sendwin

Sendwin

send.win

Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.

Rolepass

Rolepass

rolepass.io

Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...

Remote Social

Remote Social

remotesocial.io

Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.

LiveDataset

LiveDataset

livedataset.com

LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...

HabitStack

HabitStack

habitstack.com

Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.

Echofin

Echofin

echofin.com

Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...

Conferfly

Conferfly

conferfly.com

Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com

Brandmoxe

Brandmoxe

brandmoxe.com

All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business

Suggestion Ox

Suggestion Ox

suggestionox.com

Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...

Skreenbe

Skreenbe

skreenbe.com

Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...

Pandos

Pandos

pandos.io

Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...

MakeStoryBoard

MakeStoryBoard

makestoryboard.com

MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...

EverAfter

EverAfter

everafter.ai

EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization

Deskfirst

Deskfirst

deskfirst.com

Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.

Sprocket 365

Sprocket 365

sprocket365.com

Sprocket 365, özel olarak oluşturulmuş Web Bölümleri ve kullanıma hazır araçlardan oluşan bir kitaplık içeren, SharePoint'in bir uzantısıdır. Dijital işyerleri geliştirme sürecini basitleştirir, karmaşık kodlama ihtiyacını ve uzun süren geliştirme süreçlerini ortadan kaldırarak kullanıcılara zaman k...

