Alternatifler - IONOS
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush, SEO, PPC, içerik, sosyal medya ve rekabetçi araştırmalar için çözümler sunar. Dünya çapında 6000000'den fazla pazarlamacının güvendiği
Moz
moz.com
Gezegendeki en büyük SEO topluluğu tarafından desteklenen Moz, SEO'yu, gelen pazarlamayı, bağlantı oluşturmayı ve içerik pazarlamayı kolaylaştıran araçlar geliştiriyor. 30 günlük ücretsiz deneme sürenizi bugün başlatın!
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv'in küçük işletme yazılımıyla müşterileri her zaman, her yerde ve her cihazdan yönetin: CRM, Metin ve E-posta Pazarlama, Sosyal Medya, Web Siteleri ve daha fazlası.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye kapsamlı bir müşteri deneyimi platformudur. Her büyüklükte 60.000'den fazla işletme, incelemeler aracılığıyla çevrimiçi olarak bulunabilmek, kısa mesaj etkileşimleriyle müşteriler tarafından seçilebilmek ve anket ve öngörü araçlarıyla en iyi işletme olmak için her gün BirdEye'ı kullanıyor.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Yerleşik araçlarla içerik oluşturmak ve özelleştirmek, içeriği birden fazla sosyal medya sayfasına planlamak, reklamlar yayınlamak ve işletmeniz için sonuçlar almak için PromoRepublic'in sosyal medya yönetim platformunu kullanın.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Küçük işletmelere yönelik 1 numaralı pazarlama platformu® ile Markanızı® güçlendirin.
Yext
yext.com
Yext, çevrimiçi marka yönetimi alanında faaliyet gösteren bir New York City teknoloji şirketidir. Bulut tabanlı uygulama ağını, arama motorlarını ve diğer olanakları kullanarak marka güncellemeleri sunar. Şirket 2006 yılında Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger ve Brent Metz tarafından kuruldu. Son rak...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Dijital çözümleri kendi markanız altında satmanın en kolay yolu. Vendasta, KOBİ'lere dijital çözümler sunan şirketlere yönelik beyaz etiketli bir platformdur.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi, çok lokasyonlu markaların pazarlama platformudur. Ace Hardware, Sport Clips ve Anytime Fitness gibi işletmelerin her pazarlama kanalında yerel kitlelerle bağlantı kurmasını sağlıyoruz.
Solocal
solocal.com
İşletmelerin dijital teknoloji aracılığıyla büyümesine yardımcı oluyoruz. Ücretsiz dijital denetiminizle anında kişiselleştirilmiş tavsiyeler alın.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers ödüllü bir müşteri inceleme yazılım şirketidir. Daha fazla yorum alın. Müşterilere yanıt verin. Müşteri deneyimiyle ilgili içgörüler bulun.
Mobal
mobal.io
Tüm işletme listelerinizi tek bir yerden zahmetsizce yönetin. İşletme listelerinizin yönetimini eğlenceli, hızlı ve keyifli hale getiriyoruz.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter, çok lokasyonlu markalara müşteri deneyimini geniş ölçekte izlemek, analiz etmek ve geliştirmek için ihtiyaç duydukları yerel bilgileri ve araçları sağlar.
Mobilosoft
mobilosoft.com
Gérez le marketing digital local de votre réseau d'enseigne depuis une plateforme : visibilité en ligne, publication, e-réputation et publicités locales.
iReview
ireview.com
iReview: Your Trusted Partner in Online Reputation Management In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses recognize the critical role that online reviews play in shaping their success. Enter iReview—an innovative online reputation management platform designed to empower businesses in the d...
Digitaleo
digitaleo.com
The platform that makes local marketing easier. From customer review moderation and social network management to sponsored campaigns and local visibility, Digitaleo helps networks and brands to drive more traffic to their points of sale!
DashLoc
dashloc.com
DashLoc is a revolutionary hyperlocal listing platform that connects local businesses with nearby customers in a seamless and efficient manner. With its user-friendly interface and geolocation capabilities, DashLoc enables users to discover and engage with businesses operating in their immediate vic...
RocketData
rocketdata.ru
RocketData is an easy-to-use platform to manage your company’s business information and reviews among 30+ location-based services: maps, search engines, all popular directories, GPS devices and social networks. RocketData adds information about your company to these services, finds mistakes, fixes t...
Reptrics
reptrics.com
Reptrics is all-in-one Customer Success Software for B2B SaaS businesses to drive customer retention & growth. Reptrics is built for proactive Customer Success team & executive leader to manage customer onboarding, and renewals, reduce churn, and boost expansion opportunities. Reptrics empowers cust...
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a l...
LOCALACT
localact.com
LOCALACT is the premier local digital marketing platform for franchisees. We put your franchisees and business locations front and center in every local market, helping them reach more people online and convert them into customers. From hyper-local ad campaigns, to local store data management and on...
Advice Local
advicelocal.com
Advice Local is dedicated to providing scalable, cost effective and customizable local presence management solutions to our channel partners, brands, agencies and local marketers.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...
myPresences
mypresences.com
mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new ...
Direction Local
direction.com
Direction Local is a complete local marketing platform designed for businesses that want to quickly increase online visibility, reach more customers, and enhance their reputation. Its powerful toolkit includes citation building to top US directories, listing management, reviews management, a publish...
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...
SO Connect
soconnect.com
Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup, markaların çevrimiçi varlığını üç yönlü bir yaklaşımla dönüştürüyor: yerel listeler, itibar yönetimi ve sosyal medya yönetimi. Synup ile markalar, tek bir bütünsel kontrol panelinde tüm konumlarda ve medya kanallarında alakalı ve güvenilir iş içeriği sunabilir. Markalar artık çevrimiçi incele...
GoSite
gosite.com
GoSite ile Daha Fazla Müşteri Kazanın, Daha Hızlı Ödeme Alın, Zamanı Geri Kazanın. Ev hizmetleri ve küçük işletme sahipleri için kolay teknoloji. Deneyime gerek yok.
UpCity
upcity.com
UpCity'de işletmeler ve B2B hizmet sağlayıcıları arasında başarılı ilişkiler kuruyor ve güçlendiriyoruz. Bir sonraki partnerinizi bugün bulun!
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
Kanal Pazarlama Otomasyonu Yoluyla Tüm Dağıtılmış Pazarlama ihtiyaçlarınız için tek platform
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX, en yakın iş yerinizin görünür olmasını sağlayarak keşiften satın alma aşamasına ve ötesine kadar etkileşimi artırır.