Alternatifler - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - dünyanın önde gelen ortaklık otomasyon çözümü, gerçek anlamda üstel büyümeye ulaşan tüm ortaklık kanallarını keşfeder, yönetir, korur ve optimize eder.
LTK
shopltk.com
Güvendiğiniz LTK etkileyicilerinden moda, ev, güzellik ve fitness konularındaki en son ürünleri satın alın. İş kıyafeti fikirleri, düğün konuk elbiseleri, seyahat görünümleri ve çok daha fazlası.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN, e-ticaret markaları için en iyi etkileyici pazarlama yazılımıdır. Yapay zeka destekli platformumuz, 32 milyondan fazla etki sahibi paketi, kampanya çalışma odası, raporlama ve analiz, ödeme ve ürün gerçekleştirme, tam içerikli medya kitaplığı ve daha fazlasını içerir.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Herhangi bir programı ölçeklendirmek için ortak ilişkileri yönetimi yazılımı: bağlı kuruluş, bayi, pazarlama ve daha fazlası. SaaS şirketlerinin neden PartnerStack PRM ile büyüdüğünü görün.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole, Twitter, Instagram ve Facebook için hashtag takibi ile gerçek zamanlı veriler sağlayan bir Hashtag Analytics ve Sosyal Medya Analizi şirketidir.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater'ın halkla ilişkiler ve pazarlama ekiplerine hem haber hem de sosyal medyadaki medya kapsamını izlemesine ve marka yönetimini geliştirmesine nasıl yardımcı olduğunu keşfedin.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Başarılı markalar elçilerle inşa edilir. Shopify, Amazon ve WooCommerce ile entegre olan hepsi bir arada marka elçisi yönetimi yazılımı.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Influencer Pazarlama Platformu Affable, küresel markaların, ajansların ve D2C e-Ticaret markalarının etkileyicileri bulmasına, kampanyaları yönetmesine ve yatırım getirisini kolaylıkla ölçmesine olanak tanır! Doğrulanmış Etkileyiciler. 100+ Müşteri.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
E-Ticaret için Büyüme Altyapısı. Amazon, Walmart, Instacart ve diğer pazarlardaki büyümeyi karlı bir şekilde ölçeklendirmek için Perpetua'nın perakende medya yürütme ve istihbarat yazılımını kullanan binlerce işletmeye katılın.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Dijital müşteri yolculuğunu optimize edin. Emplifi'nin müşteri deneyimi yazılımı ve sosyal medya yönetimi yazılımından oluşan birleşik platformu, CX açığını kapatıyor.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Influencer pazarlamanızı güçlendirmek için hepsi bir arada çözüm. Influencer pazarlama kampanyalarınızın tüm yaşam döngüsünü yönetin.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr, pazarlamacıların doğru stratejilere yatırım yapmak, kampanyaları kolaylaştırmak ve programları ölçeklendirmek için kullandıkları veri odaklı etkileyici pazarlamaya yönelik kayıt sistemidir.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Lider Influencer Pazarlama Platformu Octoly, incelenen mikro etkileyicileri ve tüketicileri geniş ölçekte birbirine bağlayarak markaların görünürlüğünü artırmasına, güven oluşturmasına ve satışları artırmasına yardımcı olur. Markalar, hediye edilen bir ürün karşılığında sosyal medya gönderileri ve ...
StarNgage
starngage.com
StarNgage olarak sosyal olarak dağıtılan görsel içeriğin reklamcılığın geleceği olduğuna inanıyoruz. Bu şu anda Instagram'da oluyor ve markalara bu macerada yardımcı olup Instagram'da kazanmalarına yardımcı olmak istiyoruz. Bu platform, markaların Instagram pazarlama çabalarını ölçmelerine ve etkile...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks, İçerik Oluşturucular ve dünyanın önde gelen tüketici markalarıyla sosyal ticareti güçlendiren, ödüllü bir Etkileyici Pazarlama Platformu ve Sertifikalı B Şirketidir. MagicLinks'in tescilli teknolojisi Match Intelligence™, sosyal medyada farkındalığı, etkileşimi ve satışları artırmak iste...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero, hepsi bir arada güçlü Ortaklık, Etkileyici ve Tavsiye Pazarlama Yazılımıdır. GrowthHero, yalnızca 49$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla sizinle birlikte ölçeklenir! Başarınız için tamamen esnek araçlar: - Beyaz etiketli iş ortağı portalı, kod gerekmeden tamamen özelleştirin - Özelleştirilebilir Ta...
Influence.co
influence.co
Bir yaratıcı olarak başarılı olmak için ihtiyacınız olan her şey. Etkileyiciler ve yaratıcılar için tasarlanmış ilk profesyonel ağa katılın. Para kazanmak, birbirinizden öğrenmek ve topluluklar aracılığıyla insanlarla tanışmak için profilinizi bugün oluşturun.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Farklı pazarlama temas noktalarında UGC kampanyaları oluşturmak ve yayınlamak için 1 Numaralı Kullanıcı Tarafından Oluşturulan İçerik platformu. Marka güvenini, farkındalığını, kullanıcı katılımını ve satışları başarıyla artırmak için mükemmel UGC platformu.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr, doğru influencerları ve marka elçilerini en iyi markalara bağlayan en iyi influencer pazarlama şirketlerinden biridir. Bugün web sitemizi ziyaret edin.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag Ücretli - Tek bir platformda içerik oluşturucularla eşleştirin, kampanyalar başlatın ve içerik oluşturucuların beyaz listesini çalıştırın. Influencer pazarlaması artık güvenli, kolay ve hızlı.
Audiense
audiense.com
Hedef kitleleri anlamak ve daha iyi pazarlama sonuçları, sosyal medya sonuçları, etkileyici sonuçları, medya stratejileri, büyüme stratejileri veya reklam harcamalarından elde edilen gelir elde etmek için ihtiyacınız olan her şey. Tüketici segmentasyonunu ve kültürel içgörüleri stratejinizin merkez...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
İçerik Üretici Pazarlamayla Satışları Artırın. Etkileyici pazarlama, ortaklık programları, yaratıcı yönetimi, kullanıcı tarafından oluşturulan içerik, marka elçileri: işinizi büyütmek için değerli ortaklıklar kurun.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold, markaları 9.000'den fazla yerel mikro etkileyiciyle buluşturan, Kanada'nın en çok tercih edilen etkileyici pazarlama platformudur. Kampanya yönetimini, içerik incelemesini ve etkileyici ödemelerini basitleştirin. Yönetilen Kampanyalar, CampaignPlus ve Beyaz Liste Reklamları dahil olmak üzere...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN, etkileyici pazarlama iş akışınızı ve stratejilerinizi optimize eden Etkileyici Pazarlama veri odaklı bir yazılım çözümüdür. Büyük ve orta ölçekli Şirketlere ve Gruplara odaklanıyoruz. Etkileyici pazarlamanın her aşamasında sizin için çözümlerimiz var: ◾ Ünlüleri, niş etkileyicileri ve yeni...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre, milyonlarca etkileyicinin güçlü işbirlikleri için küresel markalarla bağlantı kurmasını sağlayan, yapay zeka destekli kapsamlı bir etkileyici platformudur. Ve daha da iyisi, Atisfyre etkileyiciler için tamamen ÜCRETSİZDİR. Atisfyre, influencer pazarlama sektöründe devrim yaratma ve olumlu ...