Hubtype is paving the way towards a new era of communication in which brands communicate with their customers in a frictionless, meaningful and inspiring way. Hubtype empowers companies to embrace simple, meaningful and customer centric conversations at scale through conversational apps; a new technology that goes beyond chatbots and combines the best of graphical interfaces (like websites and mobile apps) that provide great UX and the best of messaging apps (such as WhatsApp, FB Messenger, etc) or webchat.

Web Sitesi: hubtype.com

