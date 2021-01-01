Alternatifler - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo, CRM, e-ticaret, faturalama, muhasebe, üretim, depo, proje yönetimi ve envanter yönetimini içeren bir işletme yönetimi yazılımıdır. Topluluk sürümü, GNU LGPLv3 kapsamında lisanslanan özgür bir yazılımdır. Ayrıca ekstra özelliklere ve hizmetlere sahip olan tescilli bir "Kurumsal" sürümü de bulun...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo (eski adıyla Sendinblue) işinizi büyütmenize yardımcı olur. E-posta, SMS, sohbet ve daha fazlasını kullanarak müşteri ilişkileri oluşturun. İhtiyaç duyduğunuz araçları, ihtiyaç duyduğunuz anda kullanın. Bedavaya deneyin.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
Mobil Anlık Bildirimler, Web Push ve Uygulama İçi Mesajlaşma alanında dünya lideri. Günde 5 milyar Anlık Bildirim göndermek için 800 bin işletmenin güvendiği.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse, e-posta pazarlama yazılımı, açılış sayfası oluşturucu, web semineri barındırma ve çok daha fazlası için çevrimiçi bir platform sunar. Kredi kartı olmadan 30 gün ücretsiz deneyin!
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
Pazarlamanızı otomatikleştirin ve tüm dağıtım kanallarını tek bir platformda birleştirin: e-posta, web push bildirimleri, SMS, Viber. © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber'i bugün ücretsiz deneyin ve e-posta listenizi büyütmek, hedef kitlenizle etkileşime geçmek ve satışları artırmak için tüm çözümleri edinin. Kredi kartına gerek yok.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Uygulamanızı sosyal hale getirin. Reddit'ten Paytm'e ve Headspace'e kadar her sevilen uygulama güçlü bir topluluğun desteğiyle büyür. Uygulamanıza sohbet, ses veya video ekleyerek kendinize daha yakın olun.
Courier
courier.com
Courier, bildirimleri tasarlamanın ve iletmenin en akıllı yoludur. Bir kez tasarlayın ve tek bir API aracılığıyla e-posta, Slack, SMS, push ve daha fazlası gibi herhangi bir kanala teslim edin.
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io ile e-postayı, push'u, SMS'i, web kancalarını ve daha fazlasını tetikleyin. Müşteri iletişimini kişiselleştirmek ve etkileşimi artırmak için davranışsal veriler üzerinde kontrol sahibi olun. Ücretsiz başlayın.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
E-ticaret e-posta pazarlaması, otomatik e-postalar ve SMS - Omnisend'e geçin ve iş yükünüzü artırmadan satışlarınızı artırın.
Braze
braze.com
İlgili, kişiselleştirilmiş müşteri deneyimlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak güçlendirin.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap, merkezi Mountain View, Kaliforniya'da bulunan, SaaS tabanlı bir müşteri yaşam döngüsü yönetimi ve mobil pazarlama şirketidir. Mayıs 2013'te kurulan şirket, aralarında Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow ve DealsPlus'ın da bulunduğu 8.000'den fazla kişiye mobil uygulam...
Sender
sender.net
E-posta listeleriniz ile geliriniz arasında köprü kurun. Sender, çok daha az harcayarak müşterilerinizle hızlı ve kolay bir şekilde iletişim kurmanızı ve işinizi büyütmenizi sağlar.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage, güçlü müşteri analitiği, otomatik kanallar arası etkileşim ve yapay zeka odaklı kişiselleştirmeden oluşan tam kapsamlı bir çözümdür.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
Yerel olarak oluşturulmuş ve entegre hiper kişiselleştirilmiş pazarlama yürütme kanallarına sahip, kodsuz, yapay zeka destekli tek CDXP.
User.com
user.com
User.com gelişmiş bir pazarlama ve satış otomasyon yazılımıdır. Şirketlerin iç süreçlerini kolaylaştırmalarına ve işlerini daha hızlı büyütmelerine yardımcı oluyoruz.
Contlo
contlo.com
Otonom Üretken Pazarlamaya Merhaba Deyin. Contlo, yapay zekanın birinci dünyası için oluşturulmuş Yeni Nesil bir pazarlama platformudur. Markanızın Yapay Zeka modeli ve Otonom Yapay Zeka Temsilcileri tarafından desteklenmektedir.
Iterable
iterable.com
Müşterilerinizle sanki onları gerçekten tanıyormuşsunuz gibi bağlantı kurun. Iterable, birleşik müşteri deneyimlerine güç veren ve müşteri yolculuğunun tamamındaki her etkileşimi oluşturmanıza, optimize etmenize ve ölçmenize olanak tanıyan bir kanallar arası pazarlama platformudur.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Ticaret için Geliştirilmiş Dijital Deneyim Platformu. Bloomreach çözümleri, birleştirilmiş müşteri ve ürün verilerinin gücünü yapay zekanın hızı ve ölçeği ve tahmine dayalı karar vermeyle birleştirir; böylece her kanalda ve her yolculukta dönüşüm sağlayan sihirli deneyimler sunabilirsiniz.
Airship
airship.com
Kurumsal markalar için oluşturulan Müşteri Etkileşim Platformu ile müşteri yaşam döngüsünün her aşamasında anlamlı mesajlar iletin. Daha fazla bilgi edin.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly, işletmelerin WhatsApp aracılığıyla geniş ölçekte kolayca otomatik, etkileşimli ve kişiselleştirilmiş pazarlama kampanyaları oluşturmasına ve göndermesine olanak tanır. Bu, potansiyel müşterilerin ve müşterilerin satın alma yolculuklarını seçebilecekleri, dönüşümlerin yanı sıra katılımı da...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Etkileşime ilham veren e-posta otomasyon yazılımı. Dönüşümleri artıran kişiselleştirilmiş içerikle e-posta hedef kitlenizin ilgisini çekin. Upland Adestra, küresel ve büyüyen markalar için Birinci Şahıs Pazarlama e-postası ve yaşam döngüsü pazarlama çözümlerinin önde gelen küresel sağlayıcısıdır.
Truepush
truepush.com
Truepush aracını kullanarak sınırsız ücretsiz push bildirimleri gönderin ve push reklamlardan para kazanın. Push reklamlarımızla web sitenize ek gelir kanalı ekleyin. Truepush aracıyla kullanıcılarınızla etkileşime geçerek ayda 1200$'a kadar tasarruf edin.
ngrow
ngrow.ai
Yapay Zeka Anlık Bildirimleri ile Elde Tutmayı Artırın. SDK içermeyen tek anlık bildirim istihbarat platformu.
Knock
knock.app
Geliştiriciler için bildirim altyapısı. Knock, sizinle ölçeklenmek üzere tasarlanmış esnek, güvenilir bir bildirim altyapısıdır.
Leanplum
leanplum.com
Optimize edilmiş çok kanallı mesajlaşma ve kampanya düzenleme yoluyla kalıcı ve değerli ilişkiler kurarak müşteri katılımını en üst düzeye çıkarın.
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Bildirimler için Zapier. Engagespot, geliştiricilerin tek bir API ile çok kanallı ürün bildirimleri oluşturmasına yardımcı olur. Engagespot'la şunları yapabilirsiniz: * E-posta, Uygulama İçi, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack vb. gibi birden fazla bildirim kanalını dakikalar içinde ürününüze entegre edin...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
Yeni nesil müşteri deneyimini doğrudan uygulamanızın içinde sunun. Atomic.io, uygulama içi müşteri etkileşim aracınızdır ve müşterilerinize en güvenli kanalınız olan uygulamanız üzerinden hızlı bir şekilde son derece kişiselleştirilmiş, işlem yapılabilir mesajlar göndermenize olanak tanır. %94 okuma...
Notificare
notificare.com
Noticare, markaların hedef kitleleriyle (yeniden) etkileşime geçmesine, müşteri davranışlarına ışık tutmasına ve dönüşümleri artırmasına yardımcı olan lider, güçlü bir Müşteri Etkileşim Platformudur. En ilgi çekici mesajları ve etkileşimleri sunmak için App Push, Web Push, E-posta, SMS ve Mobil Cüzd...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain, Mobil ve web uygulamalarının daha fazla kullanıcı elde etmesine ve tek bir platformda etkileşimi artırmasına yardımcı olan Tam kapsamlı bir Web ve Mobil Pazarlama Platformudur. 2020'ye kadar 200 Milyar Dolar Sırf uygulamaları indirebilmeniz için harcandı ve bunların %75'i uygulamayı hiç açm...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial, markalara pazarlama stratejilerini tamamen otomatikleştirme ve çalışma şekillerini dönüştürme konusunda güç veren gerçek bir pazarlama platformudur. Müşteri odaklı bir yaklaşımla tasarlanan Cordial, yeni pazarlama stratejilerini rekor sürede tasarlamak, test etmek ve uygulamak için gelişmiş...
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert, web push bildirimlerini, Android ve iOS için uygulama bildirimlerini ve yerinde mesajlaşmayı destekleyen çok kanallı bir müşteri etkileşim platformudur. Sınıfında lider mimariyle desteklenen PushAlert, güncellemeler, promosyonlar, haberler hakkında gerçek zamanlı bildirimler göndererek ve...
cmercury
cmercury.com
cmercury'nin genişletilmiş Çok Kanallı Pazarlama yeteneklerine sahip yapay zeka destekli E-posta Pazarlama Platformu, e-posta, mobil ve web kanallarında müşteri edinme, elde tutma ve etkileşimde size yardımcı olur