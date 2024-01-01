Alternatifler - Giftpack
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Lider Gönderim Platformu Sendoso, alıcının yolculuğu boyunca müşterilerle etkileşim kurmanın yeni yollarını sunarak şirketlerin öne çıkmasına yardımcı oluyor.
Wellable
wellable.co
Wellable'ın sağlıklı yaşam platformu, kuruluşların ilgi çekici çalışan sağlıklı yaşam programları oluşturmasına, çalışan deneyimini yükseltmesine ve kültürleri dönüştürmesine yardımcı olur
Tremendous
tremendous.com
Dijital ödemeleri uluslararası ölçekte geniş ölçekte gönderin. Anında teslimat, sorunsuz ödeme, yüzlerce ödül seçeneği. Kullanımı kolay platformumuzda ödemelerinizi satın alın, gönderin, takip edin, yönetin ve markalayın.
IncentivePilot
incentivepilot.com
IncentivePilot, satış etkinleştirme liderleri için önde gelen oyunlaştırma ve yaratıcı platformdur. Milyon dolarlık bütçeleri kolayca yönetin, saniyeler içinde binlerce ödül gönderin ve ekibinize hediyelerin en güzelini, yani ödüllerini seçme gücünü verin. Dahili pazarlama kampanyalarınız aracılığıy...
&Open
andopen.co
Önemseyen şirketler için daha iyi hediye. Satış, Pazarlama, İK ve CX ekipleri arasında ilişkileri geliştirin ve sadakat oluşturun.
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy, dünyanın dört bir yanındaki insanları birbirine bağlamak için deneyimin ve zevkin gücünü kullanan, hepsi bir arada kurumsal hediye platformudur.
StoreCash Perks
storecashperks.com
StoreCash is the easiest way to Send, Manage, and Recieve Gift Cards for your Employees, Partners, or Users. With our easy E-Giftcards, Digital Wallet, & Platform and API options there's no easier way to make your users happy!
RepeatMD
repeatmd.com
Sell more high-margin services with mobile rewards. RepeatMD helps medspas and aesthetic providers retain customers with loyalty programs and patient financing.
Prezzee Business
business.prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prezzee
prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prepaidify
prepaidify.com
Prepaidify, is a leading digital gift card website established in July 2018. We specialize in providing our clients with a wide range of digital gift cards from top national brands, including Google Play, iTunes, Starbucks, Nordstrom, and more. At Prepaidify, we believe in offering a seamless and ha...
Pazcare
pazcare.com
One card to access all allowances (Food, Fuel, Telecom, Gift, L&D & more) provided by employers. Give your employees the maximum accessibility to their tax benefits and plan monthly expenses with Pazcard. Be it ordering food through Zomato or buying groceries from your nearby departmental store - Pa...
Offiga
offiga.com
Offiga is India's first enterprise gifting dashboard that simplifies gifting for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including tracking the real-time status of all orders, managing employee or client addresses, downloading a summary of order statuses and many more upcoming feature...
HiThrive
hithrive.com
The easiest way to recognize and reward employees. Integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams to increase recognition and engagement. Meaningful recognition that your team will value.
Giftly
giftly.com
Giftly is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts.San Francisco-based startup upending the $100B-a-year gift card market by making gift cards more personal, customizable, beautiful, and fun than ever before.
Giftcardsify
giftcardsify.com
Giftcardsify is a dynamic and innovative online platform that revolutionizes the way people buy and utilize gift cards. This company has successfully merged the world of digital currencies with the convenience of e-Gift Cards, offering a secure, rapid, and straightforward method for making online tr...
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows you...
Loop & Tie
loopandtie.com
The Loop & Tie gift management platform helps businesses send sustainable, personalized gifts to audiences around the world. Mass production is bad for the environment and bad for the world. Every gift in the Loop & Tie marketplace comes from small or minority-owned businesses, or companies working ...
Huggg
huggg.me
Reward everyday contributions with tangible tokens of appreciation, driving employee AND customer satisfaction, engagement and retention
Virtual Incentives
virtualincentives.com
Instant Gratification. A Powerful Incentive. Prepaid incentives for market research & rewards programs powered by a simple, fast, customizable virtual solution.
Gyft
gyft.com
Gyft is the best way to buy & send gift cards online for retailers like Amazon, Starbucks, and iTunes. Use the Gyft mobile app to balance check gift cards.
Gift Baskets Overseas
giftbasketsoverseas.com
GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high-quality corporate gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wi...
Huuray
huuray.com
Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the ...
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.
PerkSpot
perkspot.com
PerkSpot is the trusted platform that puts money back into your employees’ pockets. We source the most exclusive and personalized discounts, savings, and rewards that employees actually want. Our managed discount and reward experience brings it together so that it’s as easy and inexpensive as it is ...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Karrot
karrotmarket.com
Karrot is the largest local community marketplace to buy, sell and trade new and used home decor, furniture, fashion and more. Join our growing community of over 10 million verified users!
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu is the only platform built for MSPs combining CSAT, NPS, Employee Recognition, and Gamification. Track the metrics that matter most to increase employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and close more deals!
BHN Rewards
bhnrewards.com
BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon) is the all-in-one solution for sending, tracking, and managing digital rewards programs. With BHN Rewards, it’s easy to incorporate automated rewards from popular brands — including Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard — to boost engagement, increase response rates, generate br...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Send Global Rewards to Clients or Employees in 5 Clicks or Less with Smarter Spending™ Controls! Create your remote lunch program, send a coffee, happy hour drinks, personal gifts, charity donations, learning allowances, and more. Hoppier works in over 60+ countries! 1000+ Global Organizations use H...
TruCentive
trucentive.com
TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives fulfillment and rewards delivery platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the digital delivery of eGift Cards, Merchandise, and funds delivery, companies increase the effe...
eGifter Rewards
egifterrewards.com
eGifter RewardsTM has many different ways to purchase gift cards, including buying gift cards in bulk and API delivery. Our Gift Card platform offers easy account set up, and robust reporting so you can optimize every purchase. Buy Gift Cards in bulk with ACH, Wire Transfer or Credit Card. You can s...
Runa
runa.io
With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts t...
Tillo
tillo.io
Tillo enables businesses to supercharge their growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. Our platform resolves two business headaches simultaneously, allowing you to tap into new revenue streams to acquire new custome...
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to ...
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
SWAG.EU
swag.eu
SWAG.EU, markanızı yükseltmeye yardımcı olan olağanüstü ürün deneyimleri yaratır. Kaliteli kişiselleştirilmiş ürünler tasarlıyor, tedarik ediyor, üretiyor ve dağıtıyoruz... ve hızlıyız. Avrupa'daki tüm özel ürün ihtiyaçlarınız için başvuracağınız ortağınız olmaktan gurur duyuyoruz. Çok çeşitli, yüks...
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
Kurumsal Hediye, devam eden programlı hediye verme düşünülerek geliştirilmiş bir hediye platformudur. Her şeyi bir kez satın alın, saklayın ve kurun, ardından dakikalar içinde etkileşimi artırın. Çözümümüz 3 sütun etrafında şekillendi: alıcı memnuniyetini garantileyen çok çeşitli ürünler, kesintisiz...
SwagUp
swagup.com
SwagUp tek Uçtan Uca Swag Yönetim Platformudur. Swag'in inanılmaz derecede güçlü olduğuna ama aynı zamanda kullanımının inanılmaz derecede karmaşık olduğuna inanıyoruz. Yaptığımız her şey, swag oluşturma ve gönderme sürecini mümkün olduğunca basit hale getirmeye odaklanıyor. Platformumuz size ürün t...
Stadium
bystadium.com
Stadyum, ölçek veya mesafe ne olursa olsun küresel grup hediyelerini, ödülleri ve promosyonları basit ve kişisel hale getiriyor. Dünyanın her yerindeki alıcılarınızın ne istediklerini ve nereye göndereceklerini seçmelerine izin vererek varsayımları ortadan kaldırıyoruz ve her alışverişin etkisini en...
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency, dünyanın dört bir yanındaki müşterilerine, 36 ülkede 24 farklı para biriminde en iyi markaları, ön ödemeli ve diğer nakit benzeri seçenekleri içeren benzersiz bir katalogdan dijital ödüller sağlıyor ve sağlıyor. NeoCurrency, promosyonlar ve sadakat programları, pazar araştırması, çalışa...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S, dağıtım odaklı işletmelerin kanal ortaklarıyla etkileşim kurma biçiminde devrim yaratan bir teknoloji platformudur. O4S, son teknoloji çözümler ve veri odaklı bir yaklaşımla, işletmelerin yüksek performanslı kanal ortaklarını hassas bir şekilde hedeflemesine ve teşvik etmesine, satışları artırm...
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode, son derece ilgi çekici bir müşteri ayrıcalıkları programını hızlı bir şekilde başlatmak isteyen şirketlere yönelik müşteri ayrıcalıkları platformudur. Paylode, şirketlerin şirket içinde bir tane oluşturmak için gereken süre ve maliyetten çok daha kısa bir sürede müşterilerine kapsamlı bir a...
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce, işletmelerin ilişkiler kurmasına, satışları hızlandırmasına ve kişiselleştirilmiş hediyeler aracılığıyla marka bilinirliğini artırmasına yardımcı olan, yapay zeka destekli bir hediye platformudur. Pazarlama, Satış ve Müşteri Ekipleri, yeni işlerin kapısını açmak ve sadık müşterileri yaşam dön...
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard, Özel Günler için Mükemmel Grup Kartıdır. Birisini mesajlar, GIF'ler, fotoğraflar ve videolarla dolu çevrimiçi bir grup kartıyla kutlayın!
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Ödül ve teşvik programlarınız için dijital hediye kartları satın alın, gönderin ve takip edin.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
İşletmeler için Ödüller, Teşvikler, Avantajlar ve Ödemeler Altyapısı. Yeni kurulan şirketlerden büyük işletmelere kadar her büyüklükteki binlerce işletme, ödüller, ayrıcalıklar, teşvikler göndermek ve ödemeleri dağıtmak için Xoxoday'ın ticari para birimini kullanıyor.