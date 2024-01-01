Alternatifler - Fohr
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - dünyanın önde gelen ortaklık otomasyon çözümü, gerçek anlamda üstel büyümeye ulaşan tüm ortaklık kanallarını keşfeder, yönetir, korur ve optimize eder.
LTK
shopltk.com
Güvendiğiniz LTK etkileyicilerinden moda, ev, güzellik ve fitness konularındaki en son ürünleri satın alın. İş kıyafeti fikirleri, düğün konuk elbiseleri, seyahat görünümleri ve çok daha fazlası.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN, e-ticaret markaları için en iyi etkileyici pazarlama yazılımıdır. Yapay zeka destekli platformumuz, 32 milyondan fazla etki sahibi paketi, kampanya çalışma odası, raporlama ve analiz, ödeme ve ürün gerçekleştirme, tam içerikli medya kitaplığı ve daha fazlasını içerir.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Herhangi bir programı ölçeklendirmek için ortak ilişkileri yönetimi yazılımı: bağlı kuruluş, bayi, pazarlama ve daha fazlası. SaaS şirketlerinin neden PartnerStack PRM ile büyüdüğünü görün.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole, Twitter, Instagram ve Facebook için hashtag takibi ile gerçek zamanlı veriler sağlayan bir Hashtag Analytics ve Sosyal Medya Analizi şirketidir.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater'ın halkla ilişkiler ve pazarlama ekiplerine hem haber hem de sosyal medyadaki medya kapsamını izlemesine ve marka yönetimini geliştirmesine nasıl yardımcı olduğunu keşfedin.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Influencer Pazarlama Platformu Affable, küresel markaların, ajansların ve D2C e-Ticaret markalarının etkileyicileri bulmasına, kampanyaları yönetmesine ve yatırım getirisini kolaylıkla ölçmesine olanak tanır! Doğrulanmış Etkileyiciler. 100+ Müşteri.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
E-Ticaret için Büyüme Altyapısı. Amazon, Walmart, Instacart ve diğer pazarlardaki büyümeyi karlı bir şekilde ölçeklendirmek için Perpetua'nın perakende medya yürütme ve istihbarat yazılımını kullanan binlerce işletmeye katılın.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Dijital müşteri yolculuğunu optimize edin. Emplifi'nin müşteri deneyimi yazılımı ve sosyal medya yönetimi yazılımından oluşan birleşik platformu, CX açığını kapatıyor.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Influencer pazarlamanızı güçlendirmek için hepsi bir arada çözüm. Influencer pazarlama kampanyalarınızın tüm yaşam döngüsünü yönetin.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr, pazarlamacıların doğru stratejilere yatırım yapmak, kampanyaları kolaylaştırmak ve programları ölçeklendirmek için kullandıkları veri odaklı etkileyici pazarlamaya yönelik kayıt sistemidir.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Lider Influencer Pazarlama Platformu Octoly, incelenen mikro etkileyicileri ve tüketicileri geniş ölçekte birbirine bağlayarak markaların görünürlüğünü artırmasına, güven oluşturmasına ve satışları artırmasına yardımcı olur. Markalar, hediye edilen bir ürün karşılığında sosyal medya gönderileri ve ...
StarNgage
starngage.com
StarNgage olarak sosyal olarak dağıtılan görsel içeriğin reklamcılığın geleceği olduğuna inanıyoruz. Bu şu anda Instagram'da oluyor ve markalara bu macerada yardımcı olup Instagram'da kazanmalarına yardımcı olmak istiyoruz. Bu platform, markaların Instagram pazarlama çabalarını ölçmelerine ve etkile...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero, hepsi bir arada güçlü Ortaklık, Etkileyici ve Tavsiye Pazarlama Yazılımıdır. GrowthHero, yalnızca 49$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla sizinle birlikte ölçeklenir! Başarınız için tamamen esnek araçlar: - Beyaz etiketli iş ortağı portalı, kod gerekmeden tamamen özelleştirin - Özelleştirilebilir Ta...
Influence.co
influence.co
Bir yaratıcı olarak başarılı olmak için ihtiyacınız olan her şey. Etkileyiciler ve yaratıcılar için tasarlanmış ilk profesyonel ağa katılın. Para kazanmak, birbirinizden öğrenmek ve topluluklar aracılığıyla insanlarla tanışmak için profilinizi bugün oluşturun.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Farklı pazarlama temas noktalarında UGC kampanyaları oluşturmak ve yayınlamak için 1 Numaralı Kullanıcı Tarafından Oluşturulan İçerik platformu. Marka güvenini, farkındalığını, kullanıcı katılımını ve satışları başarıyla artırmak için mükemmel UGC platformu.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag Ücretli - Tek bir platformda içerik oluşturucularla eşleştirin, kampanyalar başlatın ve içerik oluşturucuların beyaz listesini çalıştırın. Influencer pazarlaması artık güvenli, kolay ve hızlı.
Audiense
audiense.com
Hedef kitleleri anlamak ve daha iyi pazarlama sonuçları, sosyal medya sonuçları, etkileyici sonuçları, medya stratejileri, büyüme stratejileri veya reklam harcamalarından elde edilen gelir elde etmek için ihtiyacınız olan her şey. Tüketici segmentasyonunu ve kültürel içgörüleri stratejinizin merkez...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
İçerik Üretici Pazarlamayla Satışları Artırın. Etkileyici pazarlama, ortaklık programları, yaratıcı yönetimi, kullanıcı tarafından oluşturulan içerik, marka elçileri: işinizi büyütmek için değerli ortaklıklar kurun.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash, markaların ve ajansların yaratıcı programlarını ölçeklendirmelerine yardımcı olmak için yapay zeka destekli benzersiz bir içerik teknolojisi kullanan Etkileyici Pazarlama Platformudur. Özgün yaratıcıları keşfedin, kampanyalarınızın etkisini ölçün ve tüm verilerinizi tek yerden yönetin. W...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics, 1.200'den fazla müşteriye stratejiyi yürütmeye bağlamak için ihtiyaç duydukları yazılımı ve verileri sağlayan, pazarın ilk yapay zeka destekli Marka Performans Bulutu'dur. Marka Performansı Bulutu, yöneticilerin kampanya başlatmasına, erişimi artırmasına, yatırım getirisini ölçmesine...
CisionOne
cision.one
Markanızın geleceğini şekillendirin. Gerçek zamanda. Günümüzün medya ortamında etkili bir şekilde gezinmek için halkla ilişkiler ve iletişim ekiplerinin, yapay zekanın gücünden yararlanan, daha hızlı, daha doğru kararlar almak için gereken gerçek zamanlı medya içgörülerini sağlayan ve bunları doğru ...
Later
later.com
Later, işletme sahiplerinin, yaratıcıların, ajansların ve sosyal medya ekiplerinin markalarını ve işletmelerini çevrimiçi olarak büyütmelerine yardımcı olan bir sosyal medya pazarlama ve ticaret platformudur. Later, tüm sosyal medya stratejinizi tek bir yerden yönetmenizi kolaylaştırarak zamandan t...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive, Halkla İlişkiler ve İletişim başarısı için küresel bir ortaktır. Dünya çapında binlerce kuruluşla çalışarak karşılaştığınız baskıları anlıyoruz. Güçlü bir marka ve itibar oluşturmak gibi. Kuruluşunuzun gözü, kulağı ve vicdanı olmak. Üst düzey yöneticileri, daha geniş işletmeyi ve onun baş...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Dünyanın önde gelen binlerce markası ve perakendecisi, geliri artırmak, erişimi genişletmek, eyleme dönüştürülebilir bilgiler elde etmek ve sadık savunucular yaratmak için Bazaarvoice teknolojisine, hizmetlerine ve uzmanlığına güveniyor. Forrester Consulting tarafından Bazaarvoice adına gerçekleştir...