flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your key metrics effectively via 🎯Strategies, OKRs & KPIs - Make faster & smarter decisions in this agile business world by generating via a click of a button real-time Reports & KPI Dashboards - 🙂Engage & motivate your employees & teams via the reward system, weekly check-ins, 1-on-1s, and internal rankings - Have a total overview of your projects via the easy-to-apply & effective project (incl. Gantt Chart) & task (incl. Kanban) management; generate project invoices easily - 💡Brainstorm and plan via our Whiteboards and templates - Track & convert your leads into sales & clients via our CRM module - Close skill gaps of your team members via the Learning💡Hub; upload your own file/video content to enable personal & company growth & easy onboarding - Track the Attendance of employees & measure per Timelog the efficiency of projects, key results & tasks - Drag & Drop Forms & Surveys enable easy data & information collection and analytics - FlowyTeam is the best fit for organizations with 5 - 1,000+ employees - FlowyTeam supports & serves 1,000+ organizations in over 90🌏countries - FlowyTeam software is available in the following languages: English, German, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish, French, Chinese, Arabic, Bahasa, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai, Persian, Greek, Turkish, Russian, Hindi, Korean, Japanese, Slovenian, Slovak, Serbian, Croatian, Polish, Hungarian, Czech, Ukrainian, Romanian, Bulgarian - Our amazing💐clients are Roche, ADDX, buddyboss, Turknet, Runcloud, pandai.org, Liebherr, and many more...flowyteam.com You need OKR Coaching: FlowyTeam recommends the OKR Institute - okrinstitute.org

