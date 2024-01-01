BotPenguin

BotPenguin

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.

Web Uygulamasını Kullan

Web Sitesi: botpenguin.com

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde BotPenguin çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

Are we looking for a powerful and easy-to-use chatbot builder? Look no further than BotPenguin! Our AI-powered chatbot builder makes creating and deploying chatbots easy without any coding required. BotPenguin chatbots can answer customer queries, get leads, and provide customer support around the clock – all at a fraction of the cost of traditional customer service. Plus, you can manage it all through our easy-to-use, integrated system. We deliver omnichannel customer engagement solutions at near-zero cost. eCommerce businesses can use WhatsApp automation with Chatbot by Botpenguin to improve the customer service experience and push broadcast advertisements. The e-commerce sector will only grow in the coming years. To succeed, online sellers need to make the most out of their opportunities and the technology available. Automating specific processes can help retailers ensure they get the best results and increase customer satisfaction. Chatbot by Botpenguin can help e-commerce merchants eliminate some aspects of their job that they find boring, freeing up time to concentrate on other aspects of the business. At times we get lost or confused with customer service and the eCommerce process. Whatever is your customer care process, Chatbot by Botpenguin can assist you in improving your customer experience. Bots can guide your customers with the help of rich content such as FAQs, e-commerce product details, and tutorials. Chatbot by Botpenguin can help your customers discover new products, request customer service, schedule an appointment, etc.
Kategoriler:
Business
Chatbot Yazılımı

Web Sitesi: botpenguin.com

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, BotPenguin ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Alternatifler

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Şunlar da Hoşunuza Gidebilir

arabot

arabot

arabot.io

Octocom

Octocom

octocom.ai

Joonbot

Joonbot

joonbot.com

Molin AI

Molin AI

molin.ai

Kindly

Kindly

kindly.ai

YourGPT

YourGPT

yourgpt.ai

Jemi

Jemi

jemi.so

Tars

Tars

hellotars.com

10Web

10Web

10web.io

BlackCurve

BlackCurve

blackcurve.com

WotNot

WotNot

wotnot.io

Botbiz

Botbiz

botbiz.io

Keşfet

Ürünler

İndir

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Web sitelerimizi sağlamak ve geliştirmek için çerezleri kullanıyoruz. Sitelerimizi kullanarak çerezlere izin vermiş olursunuz.

Gizlilik Politikası