AIhelp is a global customer support platform company headquartered in Hong Kong. Founded in 2014, the company now has over 80 employees and serves 12,000 customers in 32 countries and territories. It’s designed for companies that keen for customer relationships and satisfaction to make it more strong, personal, and productive. We aim to prompt companies to provide great support and then mature service and proactive engagement through providing them all tools and tech-infrastructures that designed to be easy-to-use with over 20 languages. AIhelp is an AI Customer Support Platform for the purpose of messaging and operations for both of Mobile and Web including many of customer support functions such as In-App messaging, AI chat bot, Auto-check Form, Push Notifications, Alerts, Spotlight, App indexing and more. It enables you provide personalized support using Machine Learning for powerful cloud-based analytics to drive higher rankings and retention and solve customer issues instantly and its highly efficient to make sense of massive amounts of data that lead customers stay happy and satisfied.

