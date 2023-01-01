ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Zulu5
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush นำเสนอโซลูชั่นสำหรับ SEO, PPC, เนื้อหา, โซเชียลมีเดีย และการวิจัยเชิงแข่งขัน ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากนักการตลาดมากกว่า 6000000 รายทั่วโลก
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ที่ให้บริการ (SaaS) แบบสมัครสมาชิกในอเมริกา ซึ่งตั้งอยู่ในเมืองแวนคูเวอร์ รัฐวอชิงตัน ซึ่งจำหน่ายการเข้าถึงฐานข้อมูลข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับนักธุรกิจและบริษัทต่างๆ ให้กับผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการขาย การตลาด และการสรรหาบุคลากร บริษัทก่อตั้งขึ้นครั้งแรกในปี 2000 ในชื่อ Eliyon Technologies...
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase เป็นแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับค้นหาข้อมูลทางธุรกิจเกี่ยวกับบริษัทเอกชนและบริษัทมหาชน ข้อมูล Crunchbase ประกอบด้วยข้อมูลการลงทุนและเงินทุน สมาชิกผู้ก่อตั้งและบุคคลในตำแหน่งผู้นำ การควบรวมกิจการ ข่าวสาร และแนวโน้มของอุตสาหกรรม เว็บไซต์ Crunchbase เดิมสร้างขึ้นเพื่อติดตามสตาร์ทอัพ มีข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับบริ...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ สามารถรวบรวมและดำเนินการกับข้อมูลเชิงลึกของลูกค้า ผลิตภัณฑ์ แบรนด์ และพนักงานได้ในที่เดียว
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen Corporation หรือที่รู้จักในชื่อ The Nielsen Company และเดิมชื่อ ACNielsen หรือ AC Nielsen เป็นบริษัทวิจัยการตลาดระดับโลก โดยมีสำนักงานใหญ่ทั่วโลกในนิวยอร์กซิตี้ ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา สำนักงานใหญ่ประจำภูมิภาคสำหรับอเมริกาเหนือตั้งอยู่ในชิคาโก
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sameweb เป็นผู้ให้บริการข่าวกรองดิจิทัลสำหรับลูกค้าองค์กรและธุรกิจขนาดเล็กถึงขนาดกลาง (SMB) แพลตฟอร์มนี้ให้บริการวิเคราะห์เว็บและนำเสนอข้อมูลผู้ใช้เกี่ยวกับการเข้าชมเว็บของลูกค้าและคู่แข่ง
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai เดิมชื่อ App Annie นำเสนอแพลตฟอร์มและเครื่องมือที่ใช้งานง่ายสำหรับข้อมูลการวิเคราะห์แอป ดำเนินธุรกิจแอปของคุณทุกขั้นตอนอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นกับเรา
Serpstat
serpstat.com
เครื่องมืออันชาญฉลาดและมีประสิทธิภาพสำหรับ ✓ การวิเคราะห์ลิงก์ย้อนกลับ ✓ การติดตามอันดับ ✓ การวิจัยคำหลัก ✓ การวิเคราะห์คู่แข่ง ✓ การตรวจสอบเว็บไซต์
Bright Data
brightdata.com
BrightData (เดิมชื่อ Luminati Networks): โครงสร้างพื้นฐานการรวบรวมข้อมูล เครือข่ายพร็อกซีและเครื่องมือรวบรวมข้อมูลที่ใช้โดยบริษัทใน Fortune 500
G2
g2.com
เปรียบเทียบซอฟต์แวร์และบริการทางธุรกิจที่ดีที่สุดตามการให้คะแนนของผู้ใช้และข้อมูลโซเชียล บทวิจารณ์สำหรับซอฟต์แวร์ CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM และการตลาด
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus ช่วยให้คุณส่งข้อความส่วนตัวไปยังผู้ชมที่เหมาะสมได้ไม่ว่าพวกเขาจะอยู่ที่ไหนก็ตาม
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
ข้อมูลที่ขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตของแอป Sensor Tower จัดเตรียมข้อมูลและข้อมูลเชิงลึกให้กับคุณ จำเป็นต่อการควบคุมระบบนิเวศของแอปบนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่
Demandbase
demandbase.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ ABM ชั้นนำสำหรับบริษัท B2B ในตลาดระดับกลางและระดับองค์กร เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับบริษัทการตลาดแบบ end-to-end ที่แท้จริง
Diffbot
diffbot.com
ข้อมูลเว็บโดยไม่ต้องขูดเว็บ ค้นหาเนื้อหาที่เชื่อมต่อกันนับล้านล้านชิ้นบนเว็บหรือแยกเนื้อหาเหล่านั้นตามความต้องการด้วย Diffbot
Contify
contify.com
Contify คือตลาดที่เปิดใช้งาน AI และแพลตฟอร์มข่าวกรองการแข่งขันเพื่อติดตามข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับคู่แข่ง ลูกค้า และกลุ่มอุตสาหกรรม
42matters
42matters.com
42matters คือผู้ให้บริการชั้นนำด้านแอปอัจฉริยะสำหรับทีวีบนมือถือและทีวีที่เชื่อมต่อ (CTV) อัลกอริธึมการเรียนรู้ของเครื่องที่ล้ำสมัยของเรามอบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ครอบคลุมเกี่ยวกับตลาดแอป ช่วยให้องค์กรต่างๆ สามารถสร้างธุรกิจที่แข็งแกร่งและมีข้อมูลที่ดีขึ้น เราติดตามแอปที่เผยแพร่และยังไม่ได้เผยแพร่กว่า 17 ล...
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข่าวกรองการขายที่ช่วยให้คุณออกสู่ตลาดได้ภายในหนึ่งสัปดาห์หรือน้อยกว่านั้น ข้อมูลความตั้งใจ ตัวติดตามการใช้เทคโนโลยี การให้คะแนนลูกค้าเป้าหมายเพื่อให้นักการตลาด/การขาย B2B ทราบถึงตลาดที่สามารถระบุได้ OceanFrogs มีความภาคภูมิใจในการให้ข้อมูลระหว่างประเทศ (APAC ญี่ปุ่น อินเดีย แ...
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS เป็นแพลตฟอร์มครบวงจรสำหรับการเปรียบเทียบทางการเงิน การวิเคราะห์การแข่งขัน และการติดตามผลการปฏิบัติงาน แทนที่การคาดเดาด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึกเชิงกลยุทธ์และปลดล็อกพลังของการตัดสินใจที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูลทันที เราช่วยให้คุณประสบความสำเร็จโดยการรวบรวมข้อมูลเชิงกลยุทธ์จากแหล่งข้อมูลที่แม่นยำและทันส...
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
ความฉลาดทางการตลาดและแพลตฟอร์มการค้นหา ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกภายในไม่กี่วินาที ไม่ใช่ชั่วโมง ก้าวไปตามความเร็วของตลาดโดยการติดตามบริษัท หัวข้อ และอุตสาหกรรมในจักรวาลเนื้อหาที่กว้างขวาง—จัดทำดัชนี ค้นหาได้ และรวมอยู่ในที่เดียว
Crayon
crayon.co
ชุดเครื่องมือซอฟต์แวร์อัจฉริยะด้านการแข่งขันของ Crayon ช่วยให้คุณมองเห็นและคว้าโอกาส เพื่อให้คุณสามารถสร้างข้อได้เปรียบทางธุรกิจที่ยั่งยืนได้
Venture IQ
ventureiq.nl
Venture IQ was founded with the goal to enable better and more sustainable matches between companies by solving the resource and data constraints associated with proactive market and technology screening. We know from first hand experience that teams responsible for initiating external engagements o...
TrustStar
truststar.ai
TrustStar AI is a real-time market intelligence insights platform using AI to help the mortgage industry aggregate & organize insights. TrustStar is a platform that collects curated and verified market intelligence, designed specifically for loan officers and sales managers seeking actionable insigh...
Leadbright
leadbright.com
Leadbright’s LOOP is a codeless OBM (Organic-Based Marketing) platform for website demand generation, conversions, and revenue growth. LOOP uses big data, machine learning and AI to provide business intelligence to outperform your competitors. We simplify complex data, saving weeks of manual work. T...
Hermix
hermix.com
Hermix is the first market analytics platform for public sector sales. We help companies win public contracts, with tender monitoring and market intelligence. Big data is already used heavily in retail, consumer, B2C/B2B. With Hermix, modern analytics is also available to B2G - Business-to-governmen...
Firmable
firmable.com
Firmable is Australia’s go-to B2B database helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. It allows sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth and improve engagement; helps recruiters to identify and attrac...
Cikisi
en.cikisi.com
Cikisi is a Market Intelligence Solution, using AI technology, to provide B2B companies with a blend of real-time insights, information and data to accelerate their decision-making process.
Ai Palette
aipalette.com
Ai Palette helps FMCG companies to create consumer winning products using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Ai Palette’s patented technology identifies consumer trends in real-time, uncovers consumer drivers and motivations, and helps in creating product concepts that meet unmet consumer...
Ubico
ubico.io
Ubico provides an AI-powered lead engagement platform for sales and marketing organizations. Ubico works with leading global companies such as Hitachi Vantara, AccedoTV, Freshbooks. Transform lead engagement with the power of automation. Ubico make every sales rep more productive by integrating with...
Fundz
fundz.net
Fundz is the sales trigger event platform™, the first solution of it's kind built from the ground up to help people discover, connect and close more customers after key business trigger events, such as new rounds of fundings, new executive hirings & acquisitions. Our data is licensed by industry lea...
Behavio
behaviolabs.com
Behavio, the automated insight platform for creative advertising, is a valuable resource for any brand manager, marketer, strategist, researcher, or CEO, who wants to make data-driven decisions and optimize their ad campaigns for maximum impact. The web-based environment allows users to test their a...
EQI Data
eqidata.com
G-data is a proprietary AI-powered business intelligence model software that brings a real-time, multi-platform integrated, advanced analytical SaaS solution for online businesses in China. G-data collects data from all e-Commerce and social media platforms, sCRM, market and competitors to offer liv...
Cypris
cypris.ai
Cypris is a market intelligence platform built for research & development and innovation teams. We analyze and track over 500M+ data points from over 150 countries every day, including new entran... Show More s, patents, research papers, startups, and more. We’re connecting r&d teams to the global i...
BoardEx
boardex.com
BoardEx is a leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions, offering enterprise solutions to advance business development and enhance relationship capital management. Trusted by over 350,000 users, BoardEx enables you to map your relationship path to 1.6 million execu...
AppstoreSpy
appstorespy.com
Turn data into insights in a few clicks — AppstoreSpy offers easy-to-use tools for complex tasks to help you make a mobile breakthrough. Our tools provide insights that help users figure out which app can become the next big thing, beat competitors on the market, or find the best investment opportun...
IQBlade
iqblade.com
IQBlade is a software platform which helps businesses to thrive in today’s ultra-competitive markets. Gain real-time insight into your competitors, business partners and customers to give you tangible competitive advantage in a B2B environment
Zartico
zartico.com
The Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) features our proprietary Integrated Data Model™ comprising the highest frequency and highest resolution geolocation, spending, and event data for both residents and visitors, and all event types. Combined with destination occupancy, marketing perform...
WatchMyCompetitor
watchmycompetitor.com
WatchMyCompetitor (WMC) is a leading competitor intelligence platform that enables organisations to make smarter decisions faster. It uses AI to track the global digital footprint of an organisation’s competitors in real-time and market analysts to curate the data. Clients get a continuous flow of t...
Gain.pro
gain.pro
~75% of the world’s sizeable businesses are private, but gaining visibility on them is not easy. Gain.pro is on a mission to bring more visibility into the private markets by utilizing a “high tech & high touch” approach. We achieve this by blending advanced sourcing technology with the highest ...
Stackline
stackline.com
On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full-funnel connected commerce platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Stackline's proprietary neural networks and deep learning systems surface and visualize transformationa...
Databook
databook.com
Databook is the industry’s first platform for Strategic Relationship Management (SRM). If you haven’t heard of SRM yet, don’t worry—it’s new. SRM is a go-to-market process for deepening and expanding sellers’ connections with customers by aligning around a clear understanding of customer need. Here’...
Nexoya
nexoya.com
ไม่มีการวางแผนงบประมาณแบบคงที่อีกต่อไป ใช้ประโยชน์จากพลังของการจัดการพอร์ตโฟลิโอที่คล่องตัว จัดสรรงบประมาณการโฆษณาของคุณอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นโดยใช้เทคโนโลยี AI และรับผลตอบแทนจากค่าโฆษณาที่สูงขึ้นถึง 70%
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
ที่ People Data Labs เรากำลังสร้างแหล่งข้อมูลความจริงที่ใหญ่ที่สุดและแม่นยำที่สุด เราจัดเตรียมชุดข้อมูลประวัติย่อ ข้อมูลติดต่อ โซเชียล และข้อมูลประชากรสำหรับบุคคลที่ไม่ซ้ำกันมากกว่า 1.5 พันล้านราย ซึ่งจัดส่งให้กับคุณตามขนาดที่คุณต้องการ ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับคีย์ API ฟรี และเริ่มสร้างโปรไฟล์ให้สมบูรณ์ฟรี...
Resonate
resonate.com
Resonate Ignite Platform เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลผู้บริโภคและการวิเคราะห์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI เพียงแพลตฟอร์มเดียวที่ช่วยเร่งข้อมูลเชิงลึกไปสู่การปฏิบัติได้อย่างราบรื่น เข้าสู่ระบบเพื่อเข้าถึงการวิจัยตลาดผู้บริโภคใหม่ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับผู้บริโภคในปัจจุบันได้ทันที Ignite นำเสนอข้อมูลเชิงลึกแบบเรียลไทม์ที่เป็น...
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
ExactBuyer proExactBuyer นำเสนอข้อมูลการติดต่อและข้อมูลบริษัทแบบเรียลไทม์ และโซลูชันข้อมูลผู้ชมที่ช่วยให้คุณสร้างกลุ่มเป้าหมายได้มากขึ้น ค้นหาบัญชีใหม่ในพื้นที่ของคุณ วิศวกรหรือฝ่ายขายชั้นนำคนต่อไปของคุณ แขกรับเชิญพอดแคสต์ในอุดมคติ หรือแม้แต่พันธมิตรคนต่อไปของคุณ ExactBuyer's Prospector ช่วยให้คุณสา...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
เราให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับสถานที่ตั้งของอุตสาหกรรมการเชื่อมต่อและเครื่องมืออัตโนมัติเพื่อช่วยให้พวกเขาได้รับข้อเสนอมากขึ้น เปลี่ยนแปลงการซื้อและการขายเครือข่ายของคุณ
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native Ai เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข่าวกรองการตลาดที่ทำงานตลอดเวลา ซึ่งช่วยให้แบรนด์และองค์กรติดตาม จัดการ เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ และสร้างนวัตกรรม ใช้เทคโนโลยี NLP และ AI ที่ทันสมัยที่สุดในการค้นพบชุดข้อมูลขนาดใหญ่ ช่วยให้แบรนด์ต่างๆ ปรับปรุงผลิตภัณฑ์และเข้าใจผู้บริโภคได้ดียิ่งขึ้น
Event Registry
eventregistry.org
ใช้พลังของ AI เพื่อเปลี่ยนเนื้อหาข่าวให้เป็นข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปใช้ได้จริง Event Registry เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข่าวกรองชั้นนำของโลก ช่วยให้องค์กรสามารถติดตามเหตุการณ์ทั่วโลกและวิเคราะห์ผลกระทบได้
Versium
versium.com
Versium เป็นบริษัทเทคโนโลยีข้อมูลที่ช่วยให้นักการตลาดสามารถระบุ ทำความเข้าใจ และเข้าถึงผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้าในอุดมคติได้ดียิ่งขึ้นผ่านช่องทางดิจิทัลและช่องทางการตลาดที่หลากหลาย เครื่องมือแก้ไขข้อมูลระบุตัวตนและข้อมูลเชิงลึกชั้นนำของอุตสาหกรรมของ Versium ขับเคลื่อนชุดโซลูชันที่ช่วยให้นักการตลาดปรับปรุ...
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction เป็นแพลตฟอร์มเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ UA บนมือถือชั้นนำ! ในฐานะพันธมิตรโฆษณา Apple Search อย่างเป็นทางการ ช่วยกระตุ้นการเติบโตของแอพมือถือด้วยเครื่องมืออัจฉริยะที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูล MobileAction ให้ความเข้าใจที่ครอบคลุมเกี่ยวกับภูมิทัศน์ของอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่แบบไดนามิกที่จำเป็นสำหรับการได้มาซึ่...
Kompyte
kompyte.com
แพลตฟอร์มระบบอัตโนมัติอัจฉริยะเชิงแข่งขันของ Kompyte เป็นโซลูชันเดียวที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI เต็มรูปแบบของอุตสาหกรรมเพื่อจัดการกับความท้าทายที่ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการตลาดและการขายเผชิญในการติดตามภูมิทัศน์การแข่งขันของตน Kompyte ทำให้กระบวนการติดตามผ่านช่องทางดิจิทัลที่กว้างที่สุดเป็นไปโดยอัตโนมัติ เจาะลึกแ...
Klue
klue.com
Klue เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม Competitive Intelligence ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ซึ่งออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยให้นักการตลาดผลิตภัณฑ์และทีม CI รวบรวม จัดการ และส่งมอบข้อมูลเชิงลึกของคู่แข่งที่นำไปปฏิบัติได้จริง เพื่อเพิ่มศักยภาพฝ่ายขายเพื่อเอาชนะใจลูกค้าได้มากขึ้น Klue ช่วยให้ทีมขายระดับองค์กรสามารถเอาชนะใจลูกค้าได้มากขึ้นด...
Draup
draup.com
แพลตฟอร์มที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI สำหรับผู้นำที่มีความสามารถและซอฟต์แวร์การค้นหาการขายแบบ B2B Draup เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม AI ที่ผู้นำฝ่ายขายและผู้มีความสามารถเลือกใช้
ReportLinker
reportlinker.com
AI. ที่สร้างข่าวกรองที่ส่งมอบได้ภายในไม่กี่วินาที รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับสภาพแวดล้อมที่ซับซ้อนอย่างรวดเร็วผ่านการวิเคราะห์และการเป็นตัวแทน ReportLinker เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข่าวกรองการตลาดที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ซึ่งเร่งการเข้าถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกของอุตสาหกรรมทั่วโลก
Foundry
foundryco.com
แปลงบัญชีชั้นนำของคุณผ่านการจัดการ ABM ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยความตั้งใจจาก Foundry ส่งผลให้ไปป์ไลน์ใหญ่ขึ้นและดีขึ้น
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
ทำงานน้อยลง บรรลุผลมากขึ้น ยอดขายสูงขึ้น ค้นหาผู้ติดต่อ B2B เพิ่มเติม เพิ่มและตรวจสอบบันทึก มีส่วนร่วมกับเวิร์กโฟลว์อัตโนมัติ และปิดข้อตกลงเพิ่มเติมได้ทั้งหมดในแพลตฟอร์ม AroundDeal ขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตของธุรกิจของคุณทั่วโลก
Intellizence
intellizence.com
แพลตฟอร์ม Intellizence AI นำเสนอสัญญาณอัจฉริยะสำหรับการเติบโตของรายได้และการติดตามความเสี่ยง - ข้อมูลลูกค้า ข้อมูลการขาย และข้อมูลความเสี่ยง