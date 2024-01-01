ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Warrant
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman ทำให้การพัฒนา API เป็นเรื่องง่าย แพลตฟอร์มของเรานำเสนอเครื่องมือเพื่อลดความซับซ้อนแต่ละขั้นตอนของกระบวนการสร้าง API และปรับปรุงการทำงานร่วมกัน เพื่อให้คุณสามารถสร้าง API ที่ดีขึ้นได้เร็วขึ้น
Apigee
google.com
Apigee ซึ่งเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของ Google Cloud ช่วยให้บริษัทชั้นนำออกแบบ รักษาความปลอดภัย และปรับขนาด Application Programming Interface (API) ได้ ทดลองใช้ Apigee ฟรี
Stoplight
stoplight.io
การใช้ Stoplight ช่วยให้คุณสร้างคำอธิบาย OpenAPI เอกสารประกอบ จำลองเซิร์ฟเวอร์ได้เร็วกว่าเครื่องมือ API อื่นๆ มาก โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องมีความรู้เฉพาะทางในแพลตฟอร์มแบบรวมศูนย์แห่งเดียว
AppMaster
appmaster.io
AppMaster เป็นแพลตฟอร์มแบบไม่ต้องเขียนโค้ดรุ่นใหม่สำหรับกระบวนการทางธุรกิจแบบอัตโนมัติและสร้างแอปแบบเนทีฟสำหรับเว็บและอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ด้วยการสร้างโค้ด
Mockaroo
mockaroo.com
เครื่องมือสร้างข้อมูลทดสอบและเครื่องมือจำลอง API ฟรี - Mockaroo ให้คุณสร้างชุดข้อมูล CSV, JSON, SQL และ Excel แบบกำหนดเองเพื่อทดสอบและสาธิตซอฟต์แวร์ของคุณ
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io เป็นแพลตฟอร์มบูรณาการที่ทันสมัยที่สุดสำหรับการเชื่อมต่อเครื่องมือที่คุณใช้ทุกวัน ปรับปรุงกระบวนการต่างๆ ได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยใช้โปรแกรมแก้ไขเวิร์กโฟลว์แบบภาพของเรา สร้างด้วยการคลิกหรือโค้ด
SwaggerHub
swaggerhub.com
เข้าร่วมนักพัฒนานับพันที่ใช้ SwaggerHub เพื่อสร้างและออกแบบ API ที่ยอดเยี่ยม สมัครหรือเข้าสู่ระบบวันนี้
SnapLogic
snaplogic.com
SnapLogic เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์เชิงพาณิชย์ที่นำเสนอเครื่องมือ Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) สำหรับการเชื่อมต่อแหล่งข้อมูลระบบคลาวด์ แอปพลิเคชัน SaaS และแอปพลิเคชันซอฟต์แวร์ธุรกิจในองค์กร SnapLogic มีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมืองซานมาเทโอ รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2549 SnapLogic บริหารงานโดยอดี...
Workato
workato.com
Workato ผู้นำใน Gartner MQ เป็นมากกว่า iPaaS เป็นแพลตฟอร์มระบบอัตโนมัติอัจฉริยะที่สามารถใช้ได้ทั้งภาคธุรกิจและฝ่ายไอที รองรับกรณีใช้งานขององค์กรและเวิร์กโฟลว์นับพันรายการ คุณจึงทำให้ทุกอย่างเป็นอัตโนมัติได้
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการสื่อสารกับลูกค้าที่ช่วยให้ธุรกิจขายและสนับสนุนลูกค้าผ่าน WhatsApp และช่องทางการรับส่งข้อความโซเชียลอื่นๆ จุดเด่นของฟีเจอร์: - กล่องข้อความของทีมที่แชร์พร้อมการส่งข้อความแบบ 2 ทาง - แชทบอท WhatsApp - การออกอากาศ WhatsApp และการส่งข้อความจำนวนมาก - API แบบเปิดและ Webhooks - ระบ...
Backendless
backendless.com
แพลตฟอร์มการพัฒนาแอปแบบเห็นภาพที่ทำให้แอปสร้างได้ง่ายและจัดการได้ง่าย โดยไม่ต้องใช้โค้ด
elastic.io
elastic.io
แพลตฟอร์มบูรณาการแบบไฮบริดที่ใช้ไมโครเซอร์วิสสำหรับการซิงค์ข้อมูลแบบเรียลไทม์ระหว่างแอปพลิเคชัน แพลตฟอร์ม และฐานข้อมูลบนระบบคลาวด์และในองค์กรที่แตกต่างกัน
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
ที่ People Data Labs เรากำลังสร้างแหล่งข้อมูลความจริงที่ใหญ่ที่สุดและแม่นยำที่สุด เราจัดเตรียมชุดข้อมูลประวัติย่อ ข้อมูลติดต่อ โซเชียล และข้อมูลประชากรสำหรับบุคคลที่ไม่ซ้ำกันมากกว่า 1.5 พันล้านราย ซึ่งจัดส่งให้กับคุณตามขนาดที่คุณต้องการ ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับคีย์ API ฟรี และเริ่มสร้างโปรไฟล์ให้สมบูรณ์ฟรี...
Zuplo
zuplo.com
จัดส่ง API ที่มีคุณภาพเร็วขึ้น: API Gateway ของ Zuplo ช่วยให้ทีมขนาดเล็กและขนาดใหญ่ได้รับ API ไปสู่การผลิตที่รวดเร็ว ปลอดภัย และด้วยประสบการณ์ของนักพัฒนาที่เปลี่ยนแปลงเกม
Kong
konghq.com
Kong เป็นบริษัทด้านการเชื่อมต่อระบบคลาวด์สำหรับการจัดการ API และไมโครเซอร์วิส แพลตฟอร์มของเรารวมเกตเวย์ API, Ingress และ Service Mesh ไว้ในโซลูชันสำหรับนักพัฒนาเพียงตัวเดียว
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA) ผู้นำด้านการจัดการข้อมูลบนคลาวด์ระดับองค์กร นำข้อมูลและ AI มาสู่ชีวิตด้วยการเสริมศักยภาพให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ ตระหนักถึงพลังการเปลี่ยนแปลงของสินทรัพย์ที่สำคัญที่สุดของพวกเขา เราได้สร้างซอฟต์แวร์ประเภทใหม่ Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC) ซึ่งขับเคลื่อนโดย AI แล...
Jitterbit
jitterbit.com
เชื่อมต่อ SaaS, แอปภายในองค์กร และบนคลาวด์ พร้อมผสานความอัจฉริยะเข้ากับกระบวนการทางธุรกิจใดๆ ได้ทันที เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับการรวม API กับ Jitterbit
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador ให้อำนาจแก่นักการตลาดในการเพิ่มลูกค้า การอ้างอิง และรายได้โดยใช้ประโยชน์จากพลังของการบอกปากต่อปาก ซอฟต์แวร์ที่เป็นมิตรกับนักการตลาดทำให้การตลาดแบบอ้างอิงง่ายขึ้น ทำให้กระบวนการลงทะเบียน ติดตาม ให้รางวัล และจัดการลูกค้า บริษัทในเครือ ผู้มีอิทธิพล และพันธมิตรของคุณเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติ แบรนด์ผู้...
Checkly
checklyhq.com
การตรวจสอบการใช้งานที่น่ายินดีสำหรับนักพัฒนา Checkly คือแพลตฟอร์มการตรวจสอบ API และ E2E สำหรับสแต็กสมัยใหม่: JavaScript ที่ตั้งโปรแกรมได้ ยืดหยุ่น และน่ารัก
Formcarry
formcarry.com
<form> ของคุณ แต่มันใช้งานได้จริง เปลี่ยน HTML <form> ของคุณให้ทำงานได้อย่างสมบูรณ์ รับการแจ้งเตือนทางอีเมล อัปโหลดไฟล์ และทำงานร่วมกับแอปอื่นๆ ตั้งค่า 3 นาทีและใช้งานได้ฟรี
Userparser
userparser.com
Userparser is user-agent parser and IP-address lookup API that transforms user agent and ip address to detailed analytical data. User agent parsers and IP lookup APIs are two tools that can be used to help identify a user’s location. User agent parsers work by looking at the information contained in...
RSS API
rssapi.net
Parse RSS, ATOM and JSON-Feeds easily via REST API and receive new items via Webhooks!
Hyphen API
hyphenapi.com
Collection of Ready To Use APIs for Developers and Businesses. Can be integrated directly via simple REST API call .
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io is a video API-based platform that offers content providers, pay-TV operators, and OTT service providers an easy, fast, and reliable way to deliver advanced streaming quality to their subscribers. It adapts the streams in real-time, so viewers get the right ones automatically. It person...
APItoolkit
apitoolkit.io
Transform your tech team's API managements with APIToolkit. Our platform delivers real-time monitoring, error tracking, and performance insights, ensuring your APIs run flawlessly, and that your outbound API integrations don't impact your business with breaking changes. Help your support teams inves...
Apitally
apitally.io
Apitally provides a simple SaaS solution for REST API monitoring with a focus on data privacy and affordability. It is super easy to set up and use for new and existing projects using Python or Node.js and never collects sensitive data. API traffic monitoring & analytics: Keep track of API requests,...
Traject Data
trajectdata.com
Traject Data is a leading data provider with 10 APIs across major search and eCommerce sites. Most data sources are expensive and limited in scope, making it difficult to identify insights that actually help your business grow. We provide reliable, robust, real-time data to organizations that want t...
Pellerex
pellerex.com
An ecosystem of Standalone and Managed Foundations, APIs, and Live Services to help you build and transform software rapidly. Our foundations will accelerate your time to market by many months, and our APIs will help you focus on your product and not the surrounding infrastructure. Pellerex is a Clo...
ModelsLab
modelslab.com
Doing the groundwork for making AI more accessible. Models Lab is a suite of APIs that make it easy for businesses to create visual content. Our APIs are easy to use and integrate with various applications, making it possible for businesses of all sizes to take advantage of our services.
Mockfly
mockfly.dev
Mockfly is a cloud-based platform designed to help developers create, manage, and simulate mock APIs for development and testing purposes. It offers a range of features that set it apart from other mocking tools, such as AI integration for data generation, mock diffs to track changes, and a Chrome e...