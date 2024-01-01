ทางเลือกสำหรับ - VRChat
Spatial
spatial.io
กระโดดเข้าสู่ Spatial เพื่อชมแกลเลอรี Metaverse, Spaces และกิจกรรมต่างๆ มากมาย สัมผัสประสบการณ์ Metaverse บนฝ่ามือของคุณ คุณสามารถเข้าร่วมได้จากทุกที่! สำรวจผลงานสร้างสรรค์อันประณีตของศิลปินและผู้ประกอบการ พบปะกับผู้เชี่ยวชาญ เพื่อน และเชื่อมต่อกับชุมชนเชิงพื้นที่จากทั่วโลกสำหรับกิจกรรมทางวัฒนธรรม ...
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology,...
MootUp
mootup.com
MootUp is the only virtual meeting and event platform that provides a cross-device, 3D environment accessible without a download for event professionals and agencies located around the world needing to provide their attendees a truly immersive and engaging experience that safely allows for collabora...
vTime
vtime.net
vTime is the VR sociable network that takes the humble smartphone, and transforms it into a passport to the outer edges by simply adding a virtual reality headset. Released for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, iOS and Android the free app allows...
MeetinVR
meetinvr.com
MeetinVR strives to be a leader in the space of enterprise VR collaboration. We have created a brand new universe optimized for business meetings in distributed teams. Innovative, creative, and critical thinking, combined with detail-oriented design and user-centricity result in an exceptional exper...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: ปฏิวัติอนาคตด้วยโซลูชั่น XR ภาพรวมของบริษัท SynergyXR ตั้งอยู่ในเมือง Aarhus ที่มีชีวิตชีวา ประเทศเดนมาร์ก ยืนหยัดเป็นสัญญาณแห่งนวัตกรรมในภูมิทัศน์ Extended Reality (XR) เกิดจากความเข้าใจอย่างลึกซึ้งในภาคการผลิตและพลังงาน เราได้เติบโตขึ้นเป็นกองกำลังที่น่าเกรงขาม โดยเชี่ยวชาญในการนำเครื่อ...
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela สร้างโลกเสมือนจริงที่น่าสนใจสำหรับการทำงานระยะไกล การเรียนรู้ และกิจกรรมต่างๆ ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2555 โดยทีมนักจิตวิทยาพฤติกรรม ภารกิจของ Virbela คือการช่วยให้องค์กรและผู้คนประสบความสำเร็จในอนาคตที่ห่างไกล ด้วยพื้นที่ 3 มิติที่ดื่มด่ำซึ่งเข้าสังคมและทำงานร่วมกันอย่างลึกซึ้ง Virbela นำประสบการณ์...
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom คือวิวัฒนาการครั้งต่อไปของการทำงานร่วมกันและการมีส่วนร่วมทางดิจิทัล - สภาพแวดล้อม 3 มิติที่ปรับแต่งได้อย่างเต็มที่ซึ่งสร้างขึ้นสำหรับทุกความต้องการเสมือนของคุณ โลกใหม่ของการทำงานไม่ใช่การประชุมทางวิดีโอแบบ 2 มิติที่คุณติดอยู่ แต่เป็นประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่ดื่มด่ำที่เสริมพลังการเชื่อมต่อ การทำ...
Trezi
trezi.com
Trezi เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ VR ที่สมจริงสำหรับอุตสาหกรรม AEC ที่ทำให้การออกแบบจากซอฟต์แวร์การสร้างแบบจำลอง 3 มิติและซอฟต์แวร์สถาปัตยกรรมได้รับประสบการณ์ร่วมกันแบบเรียลไทม์