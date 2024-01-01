Tax Credit Providers - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด
Tax credit providers are firms that help businesses optimize government incentives and tax breaks, like those for research and development (R&D), employee retention (ERC), and work opportunity (WOTC). Through tech-driven solutions, these services analyze companies' financial data, including expenses, W-2s, 1099s, and past tax filings, to determine eligibility for tax credits. Consequently, businesses can leverage these credits to reduce their income and payroll tax burdens.
Gusto
gusto.com
แพลตฟอร์มบุคลากรของ Gusto ช่วยให้ธุรกิจเช่นคุณเริ่มทำงาน ชำระเงิน รับประกัน และสนับสนุนทีมที่ทำงานหนักของคุณ เงินเดือน สวัสดิการ และอื่นๆ
Pilot
pilot.com
มุ่งเน้นที่ธุรกิจของคุณ โดยรู้ว่านักทำบัญชีผู้เชี่ยวชาญของเรากำลังดูแลหนังสือของคุณโดยได้รับความช่วยเหลือจากพลังพิเศษด้านซอฟต์แวร์
Neo.Tax
neo.tax
เครดิตภาษี R&D สำหรับสตาร์ทอัพระยะเริ่มต้น neo.tax เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ยื่นภาษีที่ง่ายและแม่นยำที่สุดเท่าที่เคยมีมา สตาร์ทอัพในระยะเริ่มต้นสามารถรับเครดิตภาษี R&D ได้ภายใน 10 นาที และจ่ายเพียง 10% ของเงินคืนที่ได้รับ!
TaxCredible
taxcredible.com
TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a...
GOAT.tax
goat.tax
GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...
TaxRobot
taxrobot.com
TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.
Clarus R+D
clarusrd.com
The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud นำเสนอฟังก์ชันการเงินแบบครบวงจรที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับสตาร์ทอัพที่มีการเติบโตสูง ผู้จัดการฝ่ายการเงินและซอฟต์แวร์อันทรงพลังมอบการบัญชีที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้ เครดิตภาษีด้านการวิจัยและพัฒนา และบริการทางการเงินสำหรับสตาร์ทอัพ สตาร์ทอัพแต่ละรายจะสามารถเข้าถึงซอฟต์แวร์ของเราที่ให้รายงานทางการเงิ...